Atomik AM Secures £125k Investment to Boost Binder Jet 3D Printing

Atomik AM, a University of Liverpool spin-out based in the School of Engineering, has secured a £125k investment from LYVA Labs. The funding will accelerate the company’s binder jetting technology and facilitate its transition from research to commercial applications. Launched in 2023, Atomik AM develops new binder formulations and processing techniques aimed at improving the efficiency and material compatibility of binder jet 3D printing.

The investment will support Atomik AM’s efforts to convert pipeline opportunities into commercial contracts and expand its intellectual property portfolio. The funding will enable the company to file a new patent, create eight jobs, and establish the role of chief operating officer. The company has already secured multiple collaborations with large manufacturing firms, filed several patents, and is building a portfolio of proprietary technology designed to optimize industrial 3D printing processes.

Professor Kate Black, Founder and CEO of Atomik AM, described the investment as a critical step in advancing the company’s additive manufacturing research. “This investment is a testament to the groundbreaking work our team is doing to advance additive manufacturing processes. It allows us to expand our capabilities, accelerate innovation, and bring sustainable, cutting-edge solutions to the industry.”

Professor Kate Black in the lab. Photo via Atomik AM.

Akshay Bhatnagar, Head of Investments at LYVA Labs, emphasized Atomik AM’s role in regional manufacturing research, stating, “We hope this will be the first of many investments alongside the University of Liverpool. Atomik AM exemplifies the excellence found in advanced manufacturing R&D across Liverpool City Region, and we are pleased to be part of this business’ exciting innovation journey.”

Emma Nolan, Head of the University of Liverpool’s Enterprise Team, pointed to Atomik AM as an example of how research-driven enterprises contribute to economic development. “Atomik AM is a prime example of how university research excellence can be translated into commercial applications with economic impact. We are proud to have supported this University spin-out as one of its first investors, early in its journey. This is an example of our commitment to help create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and a cluster of high-growth companies across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.”

Atomik AM’s next phase involves scaling up its binder jet 3D printing process and aligning research breakthroughs with industry needs. The technical improvements, combined with the new patent filings, are expected to help the company mature into a full-scale production partner for various sectors. Management plans to use the investment to broaden the team’s expertise, accelerate commercialization, and pursue additional collaborative ventures.

Atomik AM Team. Photo via Atomik AM.

Universities Expand 3D Printing Horizons

The role of universities in advancing additive manufacturing is increasingly evident across different research domains. At the University of Melbourne, the Collins BioMicrosystems Laboratory has developed a bioprinting technique known as Dynamic Interface Printing (DIP), which significantly accelerates the fabrication of complex tissue structures. Unlike traditional bioprinters that rely on slow, layer-by-layer deposition, DIP employs acoustic waves to manipulate microscopic bubbles, guiding cells into position at a rate approximately 350 times faster than conventional methods. This innovation reduces mechanical stress on cells, improves structural accuracy, and allows direct printing onto lab plates, eliminating the need for complex post-processing. The process is being explored for applications in regenerative medicine, including the rapid production of patient-specific tissue models.

Elsewhere, the University of Cyprus is leading a European Union-funded initiative to develop aluminum metal matrix composites (Al-MMCs) for aerospace applications. The Additive Manufacturing and Advanced Materials Competence Centre (AM2C3) project brings together institutions from Norway, Switzerland, and Spain to refine processing and characterization techniques for these high-strength, lightweight materials. The research team is focused on optimizing Al-MMC properties for demanding aerospace conditions, with efforts including staff exchanges and shared access to advanced R&D equipment. The project also aims to establish a long-term intellectual property framework to ensure the continued development and adoption of advanced additive manufacturing materials in the aerospace sector.

AM2C3 brings global expertise to Cyprus, advancing additive manufacturing and Al-MMC innovation for aerospace applications. Image via IMDEA Materials.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Atomik AM Team. Photo via Atomik AM.