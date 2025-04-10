ATO unveils ULTRA FREQUENCY SYSTEM and next-gen metal powder production devices at RAPID + TCT 2025

ATO Technology, a Polish developer of ultrasonic atomization systems for metal powder production, has debuted its ULTRA FREQUENCY SYSTEM alongside next-generation versions of its ATO Cast and ATO Sieve at RAPID + TCT 2025. Exhibiting at Booth 3208 in partnership with U.S. distributor Additive Plus, the company aims to expand the possibilities of in-house metal powder production, offering greater efficiency, precision, and sustainability through its latest innovations.

Cutting-edge developments in ultrasonic atomization

Leading the lineup is the ULTRA FREQUENCY SYSTEM, a high-precision ultrasonic atomizer designed for the production of fine metal powders with an average particle size of 25 µm. This fourth-generation frequency system offers a narrow particle size distribution, making it particularly suitable for high-precision additive manufacturing and advanced powder metallurgy applications. It marks a significant advancement for users seeking tighter control over powder characteristics and improved performance in demanding production environments.



Also debuting is the new-generation ATO Cast, a fully re-engineered induction vacuum casting furnace. It features a built-in oxygen sensor, an integrated pyrometer with live camera monitoring, and a redesigned user interface aimed at improving safety and user experience. Compatible with all ATO rod-feeding systems, the ATO Cast supports alloy development, material recovery, and rod production, making it a flexible tool for in-house material innovation.

Beyond sustainability benefits, the platform gives users the ability to produce both standard and custom alloy compositions. This enhances R&D flexibility and accelerates product development, while bringing powder production in-house allows manufacturers to gain tighter control over supply chains and reduce lead times.

ATO´s ULTRA FREQUENCY SYSTEM diagram. Image via ATO.

Towards sustainable, on-demand manufacturing

Together, ATO’s new devices form a modular ecosystem that enables the full-cycle production of metal powders from a wide variety of feedstocks, including commercial rods, wires, custom ingots, and even scrap generated by 3D printing operations. This approach supports a closed-loop manufacturing model, allowing users to recover and reuse materials efficiently while reducing waste and overall material costs.

In addition to its environmental benefits, this production model enables users to create both standard and custom alloy compositions, offering greater freedom in R&D and material prototyping. By bringing powder production in-house, manufacturers can respond more quickly to project needs while maintaining greater control over supply chains.

See the complete metal powder production and recovery workflow

ATO´s Cast. Photo via ATO.

Decentralized powder production



ATO’s latest launches reflect a growing trend in metal additive manufacturing toward localized, customizable, and resilient production workflows. For example, SPEE3D’s on-site production of metal parts in sub-zero environments showcases the push for portable, on-demand part manufacturing. Similarly, the launch of Velo3D’s Sapphire XC 1MZ highlights how hardware manufacturers are scaling up throughput and powder efficiency to meet industrial demand. With its advanced ultrasonic atomization technology and closed-loop material recovery systems, ATO is contributing to this broader shift, reshaping how metal powders are sourced, processed, and reused within modern additive manufacturing ecosystems.

ATO´s Sieve. Photo via ATO.



Featured image shows ATO’s Cast. Image via ATO Technology.