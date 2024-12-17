ATO Suite Leads the Way at Formnext 2024

Formnext 2024’s additive manufacturing exhibition in Frankfurt offered a look at approaches to metal powder production and recovery. Among the participants was 3D Lab, a Warsaw-based developer of metal powder processing systems, introducing its ATO Suite to attendees.

The company introduced the ATO Suite as a comprehensive system capable of producing high-quality spherical metal powders from various feedstocks, including manufacturing scrap. This capability is crucial for companies aiming to reduce manufacturing costs and enhance material innovation. The integrated and modular design of the suite allows researchers and manufacturers to customize powders, facilitating experimentation with novel alloys that can lead to significant advancements in additive manufacturing.

The 3D Lab booth at Formnext 2024, demonstrating the ATO Suite’s potential in advancing metal powder processing workflows. Photo via 3D Lab.

Jakub Rozpendowski, CEO of 3D Lab, emphasized the industry’s need for innovative solutions. “The interest we saw at our stand reflects the industry’s need for solutions that go beyond the conventional,” Rozpendowski stated. “Innovating materials isn’t just important—it’s critical to staying competitive in today’s market. The ATO Suite addresses this need by offering unmatched flexibility, sustainability, and efficiency.”

Formnext 2024 also saw the introduction of new technologies within the ATO Suite. The ATO Wipe, an ultrasonic feedstock cleaning system, ensures the purity of wires and rods used in atomization, thereby enhancing powder quality and minimizing contamination risks. Additionally, the ATO Remote Control, a tablet-based monitoring and operation system, allows for real-time management of multiple ATO atomizers, optimizing productivity and reducing the need for manual intervention. These advancements complement existing components like the ATO Cast and Induction Melting System and the ATO Sieve, creating a unified solution for metal powder production and processing.

The ATO Cast, part of the ATO Suite, designed for efficient induction melting and high-quality powder atomization. Photo via 3D Lab.

The focus on sustainability and efficiency at 3D Lab’s exhibit mirrors broader industry trends. Jakub Rozpendowski noted, “This year’s exhibition demonstrated that while the market is shifting, the need for innovation and sustainability remains constant. The ATO Suite is our answer to these challenges, enabling users to take control of their processes and redefine what’s possible in additive manufacturing.”

Sustainability and Efficiency as Industry Pillars

In an era where resource optimization is essential, the ATO Suite supports a closed-loop manufacturing process by recovering and reusing 3D printing scraps, low-quality powders, and other production remnants. This approach reduces waste and lowers operational costs, providing a strategic advantage for businesses operating under tight economic conditions.

PowderMonkeys, a brand of Launhardt GmbH specializing in polymer powders for powder bed fusion processes, introduced two new materials at Formnext designed to improve performance and sustainability in 3D printing. Established in 2021, PowderMonkeys supplies both desktop and industrial-scale systems with materials compatible with selective laser sintering and high-speed sintering platforms. Their new offerings, Monkey SiPA12 and Monkey RePA12 50-8 GB, enhance mechanical strength and thermal stability while reducing waste.

Similarly, Stratasys unveiled SAF ReLife, a powder recycling solution that can convert waste PA12 powder into 3D printed parts, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of 3D printing processes. SAF ReLife repurposes waste material from powder bed fusion methods such as high-speed sintering and selective laser sintering, allowing for the production of high-quality parts with improved surface finishes. According to a Life Cycle Assessment led by Fraunhofer IPA, using SAF ReLife can cut the carbon footprint of 3D printing by up to 89% when powered by renewable energy sources.

