ATLIX unveils next-generation metal 3D printers at Formnext 2025

ATLIX, a metal additive manufacturing company formerly known as TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing, will introduce two new systems at Formnext 2025 (Hall 12.0, Stand D99) in Frankfurt. The TruPrint 5000 and TruPrint 3000 represent the company’s next step in industrial-grade additive manufacturing, combining higher productivity, improved process quality, and greater reliability for serial production.

The TruPrint 5000, ATLIX’s flagship platform, offers a 500 × 500 × 400 mm build volume and a powerful optical system with in-situ Automatic Multilaser Alignment that maintains continuous laser calibration throughout the build process. It is equipped with four 1 kW laser sources, an adjustable spot size from 80 to 200 µm, and double-side recoating for optimized powder distribution. Automatic build-job restart supports uninterrupted operation and maximizes utilization in continuous production environments.

ATLIX TruPrint 3000 metal 3D printer. Photo via ATLIX.

Marino Ferrarese, Head of Sales and Marketing, said the company’s development strategy continues the industrial focus established under TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing. “In continuity with our legacy as TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing, our innovations all have one target: make additive manufacturing a truly industrial reality,” he said. “With the new TruPrint 5000 and TruPrint 3000, we continue to turn our vision of scalable, reliable, and industrial-grade additive-manufacturing production into reality.”

The new-generation TruPrint 3000 provides a 30 percent larger build area than its predecessor, now 300 × 300 × 400 mm, and operates with a dual-laser setup rated at 700 W. It is designed for stable, high-throughput production of medium-sized components, placing it among the largest build volumes in its segment. Both printers integrate with TruTops Print, the manufacturer’s data-preparation software, whose latest release reduces file size and shortens data-transfer time between design and build preparation.

ATLIX TruPrint 5000 metal 3D printer. Photo via ATLIX.

Founded in 2014, ATLIX builds on the engineering and process expertise of TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing to develop serial-production-ready metal 3D printing systems. The company’s rebrand underscores a focused commitment to scalable industrial AM solutions. ATLIX invites visitors, partners, and customers to explore its new identity and products at Formnext 2025, Hall 12.0 – Stand D99.

Industry realignments through acquisitions and rebrands

Earlier in 2025, Lenbach Equity Opportunities III GmbH & Co. KG (LEO III Fund), a private-equity fund managed by the Munich-based DUBAG Group, acquired the Additive Manufacturing division of TRUMPF, including its Laser Metal Fusion and Powder Bed Fusion operations. The divestment, completed to refocus TRUMPF on its core industrial sectors, transferred all staff in Schio (Italy), Ditzingen (Germany), and Plymouth (United States) to a newly independent company—now operating as ATLIX. Initially continuing under the TRUMPF and TruPrint brands, the business has since launched its own identity, advancing from a machinery manufacturer into a full-spectrum provider of metal 3D printing solutions that integrate development, production, automation, and system integration for aerospace, medical, dental, and general industrial markets.

Around the same period, Prima Additive, the metal 3D printing arm of Prima Industrie, completed its rebrand to AltForm following majority acquisition by Japan’s Sodick Co., Ltd. The new company, headquartered in Turin, broadened its scope from additive manufacturing to a wider portfolio of laser-based production technologies including remote laser welding, hardening, and surface treatment. AltForm is debuting its Print 300 and Print 400 Series at Formnext 2025, along with an updated software ecosystem unifying AI-assisted monitoring, fleet management, and traceability functions. The partnership combines Sodick’s manufacturing infrastructure with AltForm’s engineering expertise to scale intelligent laser-manufacturing systems for industrial automation.

AltForm Print Genius 300 metal 3D printer. Photo via AltForm.

