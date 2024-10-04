ASTM Leads New Partnership to Strengthen US Submarine Supply Chains

Global standards organization ASTM International has announced a new collaboration with shipbuilder Austal USA and US defense non-profit BlueForge Alliance.

The strategic partnership seeks to advance the US Navy’s additive manufacturing capabilities and strengthen future supply chains for domestic submarine production. All three organizations will work to create a robust and secure manufacturing system that supports new parts and through-life spares production.

By leveraging ASTM’s widely recognized industry standards, the project will reportedly drive best practices for technical qualification and supplier activation. Notably, this will ensure compliance with the Navy’s stringent manufacturing qualification requirements, while advancing innovation in 3D printing for defense applications.

“This partnership demonstrates the strength of combining international standards with rigorous Navy requirements to build a robust and qualified AM supply chain,” commented Dr Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs.

He called the collaboration “an exciting step forward” which will accelerate the advancement and adoption of additive manufacturing in the US defense sector.

ASTM International Logo. Image via ASTM International.

New partnership to enhance the US Navy’s AM capabilities

Heightened global conflict, sustainability challenges, and threats to international shipping have prompted the US Department of Defense (DoD) to expand its adoption of additive manufacturing. By enhancing its 3D printing capabilities, the US military aims to create robust, competitive, and sustainable domestic supply chains for mission-critical components.

This new ASTM-led partnership hopes to play a key role in addressing this demand. It will see the standards expert’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) work alongside Austal USA and BlueForge Alliance to develop a comprehensive supplier activation process.

The AM CoE will provide expertise in additive manufacturing, standards development, certification, and training. ASTM is set to offer workshops, audits, and continuous improvement processes to ensure suppliers are qualified to meet the Navy’s needs.

A phased approach will be utilized to onboard suppliers through the Navy’s regulatory framework. Significantly, it will emphasize the upskilling of existing workforces to meet strict additive manufacturing requirements and demanding timelines.

This news follows the launch of ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee (AMCC) earlier this year. Backed by over 25 3D printing end users, the AMCC seeks to connect key stakeholders across different industries. Members collaborate on audit criteria for qualifying additive manufacturing supply chains based on international standards and industry best practices.

According to ASTM, the new partnership with BlueForge and Austal aligns with AMCC initiatives by reducing the burden on suppliers and unlocking greater scalability.

Dr Scott Kasen, Director of Technology at Austal USA’s Advanced Technologies division, views the collaboration as essential to advancing the Navy’s adoption of “cutting-edge AM technology to address critical supply chain challenges.” He believes that developing a qualified and compliant supply chain will ensure the Navy “remains ahead in an evolving defense landscape.”

BlueForge is an experienced operator in the US Defense ecosystem, specializing in supporting the Navy’s industrial base initiatives. Since 2022, the non-profit integrator has secured approximately $1.3 billion from the Department of Defense to enhance the Navy’s supply chain capabilities and capacity. The funding has also gone towards workforce development, advanced manufacturing technologies, and outsourcing initiatives.

Last month, the organization received $951 million through the sole source Navy award. This financing will support efforts to uplift the US Submarine Industrial Base, including scaling additive manufacturing, robotics, and automation technologies.

A US Navy Virgina Class submarine. Photo via the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

3D printing secures US defense supply chains

The US Navy is leading the adoption of additive manufacturing in the US military, having recognized 3D printing as a key solution to the DoD’s supply chain needs.

Last month, it delivered a $12.5 million contract to Rocket engine manufacturer Ursa Major to scale the production of 3D printed solid rocket motors (SRM).

The prototype project agreement (PPA), delivered with the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), will see the company design, manufacture, and test a new SRM prototype for missiles critical to national security. By 3D printing the SRMs, Ursa Major hopes to alleviate supply challenges that are stunting DoD efforts to restock US inventories and support Ukraine and Israel’s ongoing war efforts.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Navy was leveraging metal and polymer 3D printers during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise in Hawaii.

RIMPAC assessed the value of SPEE3D’s XSPEE3D cold spray 3D printer and Snowbird Technologies’ SAMM Tech hybrid DED manufacturing system for securing military supply chains in the field. The trial sought to reduce the delivery time of mission-critical parts from days to hours through a “cradle-to-grave” approach.

Elsewhere, Australian 3D printer manufacturer AML3D has supplied several of its ARCEMY metal 3D printers to support the US Navy’s Submarine industrial base and advance its US ‘Scale-Up’ strategy. This initiative seeks to directly address US DoD supply chain challenges, with a focus on US Navy submarines. According to AML3D ‘Scale-Up’ delivered over AUD$12 million from orders in 2023 alone.

In May 2024, Laser Welding Solutions (LWS), a component supplier to the US Navy, ordered two AML3D ARCEMY Small Edition 2600 3D printers. The deal, worth AUD$0.70 million (US$0.46 million), has seen LWS lease the 3D printers to qualify ARCEMY Nickel Aluminum Bronze (NAB) components for submarine applications. This deal adds to the company’s existing ARCEMY 2600 system, which it acquired in September 2023.

Featured image shows a US Navy Virginia-class submarine. Photo via the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).