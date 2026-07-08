ASTM International Releases Defense AM Certification Guide

ASTM International‘s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) has released a strategic guide addressing how additively manufactured (AM) parts are qualified and certified for defense use. The document, developed in partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence (UK MOD) through Project TAMPA, is available as a free download from amcoe.org.

Certification requirements for AM parts have typically differed depending on which design authority or prime contractor a supplier works with. ASTM describes this as a barrier to adoption that affects defense supply chains internationally. The new guide consolidates these varying expectations into a single reference that ties the amount of certification evidence required to the consequences of a part failing while in service.

Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s vice president of global AM, said the guide spans air, land, and maritime domains because certification needs to “hold up consistently across organizations, domains, and borders.” ASTM describes the document as a signposting resource rather than a formal standard or regulation.

Wing Commander Jon McMahon outlining the MoD’s Project TAMPA at TCT 3Sixty 2025. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

How the Framework Works

The guide organizes parts into four classes, A through D, based on how critical each part is to safety, with the expected level of certification evidence scaled accordingly. Suppliers can choose between two certification paths: one centered on qualifying the manufacturing process itself, the other centered on testing the finished part.

The document also lays out evidence requirements across core certification steps, including control of feedstock materials, qualification of machines and processes, and verification of finished parts through non-destructive evaluation. It applies across air, land, and maritime domains, and across different AM processes and material types, while encouraging manufacturers, design organizations, and certifying authorities to engage earlier in the process.

Origins in the UK’s Defense Manufacturing Strategy

The guide’s development traces back to Project TAMPA, the UK MOD’s AM accelerator program, which identified inconsistent part certification as one of the central barriers to scaling AM adoption across defense. Findings from the project have contributed to shaping the UK’s first Defense Advanced Manufacturing Strategy, along with its plans for a network of certified AM production shared with allied nations through initiatives including AUKUS and NATO.

Although funded by the UK MOD, the guide was written to apply regardless of nation or specific AM technology, meaning defense manufacturers and supply chains outside the UK can use the same framework. ASTM notes that the guide represents pre-standardization work, and any concepts that eventually move toward formal standardization would go through the organization’s separate, consensus-based process. Organizations that apply the guide can submit feedback to inform future revisions.

UK Ministry of Defence sign. Photo via Ministry of Defence.

A Wider Push to Standardize AM Certification

ASTM has released similar certification frameworks for other sectors. In 2024, the organization launched the Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee, a 23-member group including Ford, Johnson & Johnson, and Lockheed Martin, to establish standardized audit criteria for evaluating AM supply chain reliability.

ASTM’s AM CoE has also worked with individual companies on sector-specific certification pathways. Its partnership with Additive Center B.V. focused on building an AM supplier qualification pathway for semiconductor equipment supply chains.

Defense is the latest sector where ASTM has applied this certification model.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows Digital render of a hypersonic missile. Image via the Ministry of Defence.