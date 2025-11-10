ASTM developing new test for assessing inter-layer welds in polymer 3D printing

ASTM International’s additive manufacturing technologies committee (F42) is developing a new standard to improve the strength and quality of polymer parts produced through extrusion-based 3D printing.

The proposed standard, designated WK81710, aims to measure the inter-layer weld in shear using a method proven to produce repeatable results. According to Rick Cole, research officer at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and composites manufacturing expert, the test focuses on one of the most critical weak points in polymer extrusion prints, the inter-layer weld formed between deposited layers.

ASTM International was established in 1898. Image via ASTM International.

Cole explained that traditional tensile tests often fail to measure these weld properties consistently. “The good repeatability of the test in this proposed standard will allow users to fine-tune their manufacturing process, including setting printing parameters, to optimize the strength of printed parts,” he said. The data will also be valuable for part designers, process developers, and quality assurance teams verifying print consistency over time.

Supporting sustainability and efficient production

The initiative supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #12 on responsible consumption and production. By promoting wider adoption of polymer extrusion 3D printing, the standard could reduce the need for traditional tooling, saving energy and materials typically used in injection molding.

ASTM International is inviting participation in the standard’s development. More details on joining its committees can be found at www.astm.org/JOIN.

Advancing inter-layer strength and material testing in polymer

AMStrengthening the bonds between printed layers has become a central theme in polymer additive manufacturing research. Scientists have explored plasma surface treatments to reinforce adhesion in fused deposition modeling (FDM), addressing the notorious “weak spot” that forms between layers. Other studies have focused on composite extrusion methods that minimize void formation and improve mechanical continuity throughout printed parts.

ASTM’s ongoing standardization efforts in additive manufacturing

This proposed guideline follows a series of ASTM initiatives aimed at strengthening additive manufacturing process control and quality assurance. Earlier this year, the organization introduced a proposed standard to streamline additive manufacturing workflows, another to assess the cleanliness of metal powder feedstocks, and a new test method for optimizing cement-based 3D printing. In addition, ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) recently launched its latest cross-industry AM certification program to accelerate global standard adoption.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.Want to help shape the future of AM?

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the 3DPI Expert Committee.

Featured image shows ASTM International logo. Image via ASTM. Image via ASTM International.