ASTM Approves New Standard for Plastometrex’s PIP Mechanical Testing Approach

UK-based materials testing company Plastometrex has helped establish the new ASTM Standard E3499-25 for Profilometry-based Indentation Plastometry (PIP), providing a recognized framework for obtaining mechanical property data more quickly and at lower cost than traditional testing methods. The standard supports audit-ready datasets and consistent results across different labs and supply chains, making adoption easier in regulated sectors such as aerospace and energy.

The approval followed multi-year validation work with NPL, Airbus, Nikon, and Renishaw, alongside ASTM committee review. The standardization effort was led by Plastometrex CTO Dr. Jimmy Campbell, who introduced the concept of Indentation Plastometry in 2019 and has guided its technical development.

“From the outset, our goal with Indentation Plastometry was to create a method that gave engineers the same fundamental mechanical properties as conventional tensile testing, but with far greater efficiency and versatility. Securing an ASTM standard is a major step in that journey… now established as an international test method standard that will help accelerate innovation and raise the bar for mechanical testing worldwide,” said Dr. Campbell.

PLX-Benchtop In Use. Photo via Plastometrex.

Method and Product Scope

PIP uses an inverse finite element method to generate stress–strain curves from indentation data. This methodology underpins Plastometrex’s PLX-Benchtop, PLX-HotStage, and PLX-Portable systems, all of which are now aligned with the standard. The method requires minimal material, reduces preparation, and supports testing in cases where tensile testing is impractical, such as thin samples or in-service parts.

With ASTM recognition, PIP is expected to see wider deployment in materials research, alloy development, process monitoring, and qualification workflows. The standard reduces internal approval barriers, improves audit readiness, and ensures data comparability across organizations. Because ASTM standards hold international authority, the development supports global regulatory alignment.

Plastometrex’s PLX-Benchtop platform. Image via Plastometrex.

Standardizing 3D Printing

In June 2025, a new international standard named ISO/IEC 25422:2025 was published to improve how 3D printing data is structured and exchanged. It defines how digital files should be formatted to enhance compatibility across design software, platforms, and manufacturing equipment. Developed by the 3MF Consortium, the standard is based on the 3D Manufacturing Format (3MF), created to overcome the limitations of earlier file types that often led to data loss or production errors.

In May, Singapore introduced a national standard designed to bring additive manufacturing more firmly into the country’s aerospace sector. Named “Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace – Filament Layer Manufacturing Process Specifications,” SS 708 sets out process specifications for filament layer manufacturing (FLM).

The standard was developed by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation’s Standards Development Organisation (SMF-SDO) and Enterprise Singapore, working through the Singapore Standards Council. It also draws on the expertise of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), the Association of Aerospace Industries Singapore (AAIS), and ST Engineering.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows PLX-Benchtop In Use. Photo via Plastometrex.