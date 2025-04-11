ASTM and ASTRO America set AFSD Standardization Plan in Motion

ASTM International, a global standards organization responsible for developing technical documentation across industries, has partnered with the Applied Science & Technology Research Organization (ASTRO) America, a nonprofit that coordinates advanced manufacturing policy and defense-sector innovation. The three-year collaboration, running from December 2024 to December 2027, is focused on advancing standards and qualification frameworks for Additive Friction Stir Deposition (AFSD), a solid-state additive manufacturing process suited for large-format metal parts.

The joint project—formally titled “Advancement of Process, Materials, Applications, and Test and Evaluation for Large-Scale Additive Manufacturing”—will be delivered in five technical phases. It will focus on establishing control plans across equipment, facility layout, feedstock parameters, and AFSD process operations. ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), a hub for R&D, training, and standardization in additive technologies, will oversee stakeholder workshops and implement a Quality Management System (QMS) for Characterization and Metrology (C&M). The goal is to improve reproducibility and readiness across industrial AFSD workflows.

Founded in 2018, ASTM’s AM CoE works with national laboratories, academic institutions, and industry to develop additive manufacturing standards, certification protocols, and qualification tools. It also collaborates with Wohlers Associates to provide market forecasting and technical advisory services. ASTRO America manages U.S. government-funded projects that integrate additive manufacturing with defense infrastructure. These include a prototyping and production facility in Guam and support for AFSD process development at the Rock Island Arsenal. The organization also works with small and mid-sized manufacturers to scale advanced production systems through public-private partnerships.

ASTM Center of Excellence Logo. Image via ASTM.

The collaboration will result in draft standards for AFSD process specifications, QMS workflows, and non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques. These deliverables are intended to support qualification of components manufactured using solid-state deposition methods, where thermal distortion is minimal but process monitoring remains complex. By integrating standards with implementation planning, ASTM and ASTRO aim to reduce barriers to adoption for large-scale AM in defense and heavy industry sectors.

ASTRO America will contribute by facilitating coordination with defense, aerospace, and policy institutions. “Working with ASTM’s AM CoE ensures we are not only advancing new technologies like AFSD, but doing so with the rigorous quality frameworks needed for long-term success,” said Jason Gorey, executive director of ASTRO America.

“This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to accelerating the industrial readiness of emerging AM technologies through standards, training, and applied R&D,” said Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM’s vice president of global advanced manufacturing programs. “By combining ASTM’s AM CoE expertise with ASTRO’s innovation leadership, we’re enabling a more robust and scalable future for large-scale additive manufacturing.”

ASTRO America Logo. Image via ASTRO America.

U.S. industrial investment strategies prioritize AM

Siemens, a German conglomerate specializing in automation and digital infrastructure, announced over $10 billion in investment to expand its U.S. operations. This includes two new manufacturing facilities in Texas and California, a major acquisition in the software sector, and targeted workforce initiatives. The goal is to strengthen domestic production, reduce material waste through digitalization, and accelerate artificial intelligence integration across sectors. Siemens’ Fort Worth and Pomona sites alone represent a $285 million outlay and will supply electrical systems for AI data centers and industrial applications. With over $100 billion invested in the U.S. since 2004, Siemens is embedding itself deeper into national infrastructure and advanced manufacturing supply chains.

GE Aerospace followed suit with a $1 billion commitment for 2025 aimed at upgrading facilities across 16 states and expanding engine production capacity. The investment includes $500 million to increase output of the CFM LEAP engine and $200 million for military engine programs such as the T901. The company is also directing over $100 million to scale next-generation materials and 3D printing capacity, including ceramic matrix composites and additive manufacturing techniques that improve thermal resistance and weight efficiency. GE Aerospace’s installed base of 70,000 engines, alongside recent hiring and training efforts, positions it as a key player in advancing both aerospace innovation and domestic manufacturing resilience.

GE Aerospace Logo. Image via GE Aerospace.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image showcase ASTM Center of Excellence Logo. Image via ASTM.