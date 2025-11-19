ASTM and Additive Center Collaborate to Accelerate AM Certification for Semiconductor Suppliers

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) and Additive Center B.V. have joined forces to speed up the certification and quality validation of additive manufacturing (AM) within semiconductor equipment supply chains.

The partnership merges Additive Center’s deep knowledge of the semiconductor ecosystem and supplier development with ASTM’s established standards and certification processes, aiming to establish the first semiconductor-focused AM supplier qualification pathway and set a new standard for reliability and performance.

Maarten van Dijk, CEO of Additive Center, added, “Semiconductors are the backbone of every advanced technology on the planet, and additive manufacturing is playing a crucial role. Through this partnership, we can help semicon OEMs and their suppliers raise the bar on precision and repeatability, ensuring the AM parts behind those systems are produced to the highest global standards.”

Both organizations will showcase the program at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany. Visitors can find Additive Center at Hall 12.1, C68, and ASTM International at Hall 11.0, E41.

Enhancing Supplier Certification and Readiness

The partnership addresses the need for OEMs to enhance the quality of their AM supplier network. Additive Center will guide suppliers through engagement, readiness evaluations, and closing capability gaps, leveraging its engineering consultancy and the Amify learning platform to develop the workflows and skills necessary to comply with industry standards.

At the same time, ASTM International will offer independent certification via its Additive Manufacturing Certification Program, reviewing suppliers against ISO/ASTM 52901, 52904, and 52920, as well as relevant sector-specific standards such as ISO 9001, AS9100, ISO 13485, and IATF 16949. Together, this approach allows suppliers to gain qualification through hands-on improvements validated externally, while OEMs receive reliable, data-driven insight into their supply chains.

“ASTM brings certification, qualification, and standardization experience from the most regulated industries—aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and medical—into the semiconductor space,” said Sergio Sanchez, Business Director of ASTM International’s Advanced Manufacturing Division. “Additive Center brings local expertise, supplier relationships, and semiconductor-specific knowledge. Together, we’re helping their customers—and the broader high-tech ecosystem—achieve world-class additive manufacturing quality.”

Recent Initiatives Reinforce Certification, Standardization

Earlier in 2025, Sicnova launched CEDAEC, Spain’s first dedicated center for certifying components for military and defense applications, as part of a broader effort to formalize advanced manufacturing qualification. The facility, created in partnership with Spain’s Ministry of Defense, features both metal and polymer 3D printing systems, high-precision inspection equipment, and non-destructive testing technologies, including one of Europe’s most advanced tomographs. The center aims to modernize logistics and enhance the reliability of strategic components, using certification to streamline production and reduce obsolescence within defense supply chains.

Elsewhere, AddUp, a 3D printing technology developer, became the first OEM to receive ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Safety Certification in 2024. The milestone followed an extensive audit by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), which assessed critical safety areas such as powder handling, PPE usage, machine grounding, and hazardous waste management. Working with ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, AddUp contributed to the development of formal safety protocols for AM facilities, establishing a standardized framework that continues to influence certification processes across the industry.

