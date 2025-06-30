Aspire Space Relocates to UAE, Collaborates with LEAP 71 on Reusable Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle

Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense is next week, learn from industry leaders at this one day online event. Final free registration spots – secure yours now.

Aspire Space, a Luxembourg-based developer of reusable space transportation systems, and LEAP 71, a Dubai-based engineering company, have joined forces to develop a new large reusable launch vehicle capable of carrying up to 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit (LEO).

Under the collaboration, LEAP 71 will develop the vehicle’s entire propulsion system using Noyron, its proprietary Large Computational Engineering Model. Meanwhile, Aspire Space is relocating its primary operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aligning with the nation’s ambition to lead the emerging space economy.

“Sovereign access to space and rapid reusability are foundational to participating in one of the world’s most dynamic and aspirational sectors,” said Stan Rudenko, CEO of Aspire. “LEAP 71 gives us direct access to propulsion systems right here in the UAE — a strategic advantage that made relocating our entire team an easy decision. We are excited to help the Emirates take a bold next step as a spacefaring nation.”

The first-stage engines. Image via Aspire Space.

Merging AI with Aerospace Expertise

The first stage engines will be based on LEAP 71’s XRB-2E6 reference design—a reusable liquid methane/liquid oxygen (Methalox) engine generating 2,000 kilonewtons of thrust. This performance places it on par with top-tier U.S. launch systems.

LEAP 71’s Noyron model distinguishes itself from conventional AI design tools by operating on deterministic, first-principles-based logic. Rather than relying on generative or probabilistic methods, it integrates deep engineering knowledge, physics models, manufacturing constraints, and real-world performance feedback to autonomously produce viable hardware. The company refers to it as the first “AI that builds machines.”

LEAP 71’s Noyron Large Computational Engineering Model. Photo via Aspire Space.

“For decades, my team and I built rockets the old way — reliable, but slow. Now begins a new era. What LEAP 71 offers is the ability to finally turn our expertise into code, paving the way for rapid development with constant iterations. That’s how we will advance humanity in the New Space Age,” said Aspire’s Chief Technology Officer Sergey Sopov.

Over the past year, LEAP 71 has maintained an accelerated development cycle, reportedly completing and hot-firing a new rocket engine design approximately every 30 days—among them, an aerospike engine, widely regarded as one of the most complex propulsion systems in aerospace engineering.

“Innovation requires iteration — but human-driven design of complex machines takes enormous amounts of manual work,” said Lin Kayser, Co-Founder of LEAP 71. “By systematically translating the body of knowledge of a field of engineering to Noyron, we radically reduce iteration time from months to days. The next generation of space systems won’t be drawn by humans — they’ll be computed.”

In addition to the heavy-lift launcher, Aspire is also developing a reusable spacecraft designed to transport up to 2 metric tons of payload to and from orbital stations. The first hot-fire tests of the propulsion system, starting with the 200 kN second-stage engine, are scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. The company aims to conduct its inaugural launch in 2030.

Hot-fire testing of the propulsion system. Photo via Aspire Space.

Reusable Rocket Technology

Aspire Space and LEAP 71’s collaboration reflects a broader industry-wide emphasis on advancing reusable rocket technology.

In 2023, Chinese aerospace firm Galactic utilized 3D printing to manufacture what was then the country’s largest reusable rocket engine. Galactic Energy’s Welkin 50-ton LOX/kerosene engine features more than 30 Farsoon-3D printed parts, including a turbo pump and LOX/kerosene main valve housing. After integrating these cost- and lead-time optimized components, the firm successfully verified the engine’s ignition, startup, and transition performance through a full-system test.

In 2021, 3D printing rocket manufacturer Relativity Space raised $650 million in Series E funding to ramp up the production of its Terran R rocket, the company’s first reusable, fully 3D printed launch vehicle. Announced alongside the Series E round, the Terran R was designed to eventually serve as a “point-to-point space freighter,” capable of missions between Earth, the Moon, and Mars.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows LEAP 71’s Noyron Large Computational Engineering Model. Photo via Aspire Space.