ASML Establishes First Qualified AM Supply Chain for Semiconductor Components

ASML, a Dutch manufacturer of photolithography systems used in advanced semiconductor fabrication, has completed what it calls the world’s first qualified additive manufacturing (AM) supply chain for the semiconductor industry. The effort focused on auditing suppliers to meet ISO/ASTM 52920 and ASML’s own guideline document, GSA-02-0001. Suppliers typically completed the qualification process—consisting of audits, reports, and certificates—within a four to ten-month timeline. The goal was to reduce process variables affecting quality, improve reproducibility, and establish a production process focused on reliability for Class 3 critical components.

Within a few months, ASML developed and implemented a comprehensive audit and qualification scheme for AM suppliers. The foundational document, titled ASML AM GSA, integrates ISO/ASTM standards to ensure reproducibility in AM component production. The Qualified AM GmbH team carried out in-depth audits of ASML’s supplier network, with a high-over focus on the AM production process. The audits covered the AM process category powder bed fusion using laser beam melting (PBF/LB-M), applied across systems from multiple machine manufacturers.

Materials included in the scope were titanium alloy Ti6Al4V and stainless steel 316L, with audits evaluating associated process parameters and team competencies. The program aimed to satisfy ISO/ASTM 52920, ASML AM GSA, and readiness levels for other relevant ISO/ASTM standards.

ASML acknowledges the significant potential of AM but also identifies quality variations among supply chain partners as a critical challenge. These variations result from the use of different AM systems, materials, parameter sets, and human interactions. Standardizing these variables formed the core rationale for the qualification initiative. The QAM team performed AM process-specific failure mode assessments and challenged suppliers to refine risk definitions using expert input. The central aim was to reduce process variables that impact the reproducibility of the process output.

The qualification scope directly affects the manufacturability of highly critical Class 3 components used in semiconductor systems. The audited “risk qualification and validation” service competence was shown to significantly impact the successful implementation of these parts. Evaluations also included manufacturability assessments designed to verify whether suppliers could reliably produce components under strict semiconductor-grade requirements. Qualified AM GmbH worked closely with suppliers to challenge and improve their defined failure modes for risk assessments.

Audit results were mapped to a comprehensive set of standards, including ISO/ASTM 52920:2023, DIN EN ISO/ASTM 52907:2019, DIN CEN ISO/ASTM/TS 52930:2021, ISO/ASTM DIS 52928, DIN EN ISO/ASTM 52901:2018, and DIN EN ISO/ASTM 52904:2019. Documentation included QualifiedAM audit reports and certificates confirming supplier readiness. The program demonstrates that the entire AM supplier network was audited with the main goal to reduce process variables that impact reproducibility, setting a benchmark for standardized AM production within high-risk industries like semiconductor manufacturing.

Recent Initiatives Reinforce Certification and Standardization in Additive Manufacturing

In a move to institutionalize advanced manufacturing qualification, Sicnova launched CEDAEC—the first Spanish center dedicated to certifying components for military and defense applications—early in 2025. The facility, created in partnership with Spain’s Ministry of Defense, is equipped with metal and polymer 3D printing systems, high-precision inspection tools, and non-destructive testing technologies, including one of Europe’s most advanced tomographs. The center’s goal is to modernize logistics and ensure component reliability in strategic applications, using certification as a tool to streamline production and mitigate obsolescence in defense supply chains.

Meanwhile, AddUp, a 3D printing technology developer, became the first OEM to receive ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Safety Certification in 2024. The milestone followed an extensive audit by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), which assessed critical safety areas such as powder handling, PPE usage, machine grounding, and hazardous waste management. Working with ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, AddUp contributed to the development of formal safety protocols for AM facilities, establishing a standardized framework that continues to influence certification processes across the industry.

