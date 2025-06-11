ASME acquires Wi3DP, group now aims for ‘greater heights’

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense!

Non-profit organization Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) is set to be acquired by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), which has agreed to take over the non-profit group’s operations and assets.

Wi3DP has grown into a worldwide community of more than 13,000 members and 100 chapters since it began in 2014, with a mission to encourage greater participation of women in the additive manufacturing sector.

Current data from Wi3DP and Diversity for Additive Manufacturing reports show that women make up only 13% of the workforce and 11% of business ownership in this field. In the broader engineering industry in the US, women hold about 16 to 17% of all positions, with only about 9% of mechanical engineering roles filled by women, based on figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“Women in 3D Printing has had an incredible 10-year journey. Along the way, it became clear that additional resources were needed to sustain and expand our mission,” said Nora Toure, founder and board chair. “Joining forces with ASME ensures that the spirit and impact of Wi3DP will be preserved, while gaining the structure and support needed to grow, evolve, and reach even greater heights.”

The Women in 3DPrinting gathering during RAPID + TCT 2019 in Detroit. Photo via Women in 3D Printing.

Wi3DP’s push for gender equity in am workforce

At the time of this announcement, the non-profit organization has set a target of achieving 50% representation of women in the AM sector. To highlight the challenges women face in reaching this goal, the organization has produced detailed research, including a March 2022 report on wage inequality.

Drawing on both data and firsthand accounts, the report found that while the overall pay gap has narrowed slightly, many women still earn less than their equally qualified male colleagues. It referenced a 2020 study showing that women in the US earn an average of 83 cents for every dollar paid to white men.

Factors such as race, disability and socio-economic status were noted as additional contributors that can further widen the gap, which tends to be smaller for younger women but grows significantly for mothers.

Data from the recruitment firm Alexander Daniels Global showed that more women moved into managerial roles in 2020 than in 2021, though this was not enough to confirm a broader trend. Survey responses in 2021 painted a concerning picture: only 24% of women felt they were paid fairly, down from 43% in 2020, and 40% reported feeling underpaid, up from 27% previously.

These concerns were echoed at the TIPE 3D Printing Conference, where speakers described women being paid less for the same roles despite having more experience and qualifications. The report pointed to workplace restrictions on discussing salaries as a key obstacle to addressing pay disparities and recommended more openness and dialogue on the issue.

Beyond wage concerns, Women in 3D Printing has also focused on broader diversity in the workforce. In May 2022, it partnered with SME, a non-profit supporting manufacturing professionals, to launch a series of initiatives aimed at closing skills gaps and drawing new talent into the sector.

These efforts included co-producing the TIPE 2023 conference, creating the Wi3DP Showcase at RAPID + TCT 2023, expanding the NextGen Mentorship Pilot program and co-authoring an annual Diversity for Additive Manufacturing report.

Speaking about the latest acquisition news, Stephanie Viola, Executive Director of the ASME Foundation and managing director of ASME Philanthropy and Programs, said, “Together, ASME and Women in 3D Printing can help address the workforce gap while also ensuring that engineering remains an open and welcoming field for all who have the ability and aspire to contribute toward solutions for global challenges.”

Novel contributions by women in the AM sector

In parallel with Wi3DP’s ongoing efforts, individual women have been making notable contributions to the AM sector.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Katie Weimer, former Vice President of Regenerative Medicine at 3D Systems, launched GenesisTissue Inc., a biotechnology startup focused on surgical planning, personalized design and bioprinted regenerative tissue implants for human use. As CEO and Co-Founder, Weimer will lead the company’s mission to develop biomimetic materials that support regeneration rather than mere repair.

Katie Weimer and Mike Rensberger of 3D Systems hold a 3D printed surgical model used in the operation on conjoined MacDonald twins. Photo via CNN

Her experience includes a key role in the Regenerative Tissue Program at 3D Systems, which aimed to create patient-specific tissue scaffolds, and playing a key role in complex surgeries such as the separation of conjoined twins in 2016. GenesisTissue plans to build on this work, with more details expected as the startup develops.

Elsewhere, 3D modelling tool Gravity Sketch’s Founder Daniela Paredes Fuentes was awarded £50,000 from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards 2019, recognizing her as one of nine women leading innovative businesses with global potential.

Fuentes co-founded Gravity Sketch with Oluwaseyi Sosanya during her master’s studies at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London, developing a tool that allowed users to create directly in 3D using AR and VR. She saw it as a platform to unlock creativity and encourage new ideas, with plans to expand its use across automotive, education and concept art. The awards were part of Innovate UK’s efforts to boost diversity in business and support female entrepreneurship.

