Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Ends Sale of 3D Printing Filaments

Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei’s North American subsidiary has stopped developing, marketing, and selling its 3D printing filaments.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) entered the FDM materials market in October 2023 with the launch of filaments made from XYRON, its modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) resin. The product line later expanded to include Thermylene, APNA’s line of polypropylene (PP) compounds.

However, the Michigan-based subsidiary has now exited the filament market. According to an Asahi Kasei spokesperson, this decision was made following an “internal business decision.”

While customers will no longer be able to access APNA’s line of filaments, the American business will continue to offer its Thermylene 3D printing pellet grades. These glass-reinforced materials feature high strength, stiffness, and heat resistance for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Asahi’s spokesperson assured me that APNA’s decision has not affected the company’s other operations. The Japanese multinational will continue offering its Cellulose Nano Fiber (CNF)-reinforced polyamide materials for additive manufacturing.

Additionally, Asahi Kasei is expanding its reach through a partnership with Italian materials manufacturer Aquafil S.p.A. Signed last October, the memorandum of understanding will see the two companies develop a new 3D printing filament for automotive and aeronautical applications.

APNA headquarters in Fowlerville, MI. Photo via Asahi Kasei.

Asahi Kasei decided to enter the 3D printing filament market in 2023 to capitalize on what ANPA President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Glogovsky called a “rapidly growing field.” During the announcement, he added that the North American business possessed the “people and skillset to develop, enhance, and exceed the needs of hobbyists and OEMs alike.”

The plastics specialist initially presented a roadmap that promised customers a versatile and “long-term commitment” in the 3D printing sector. It initially sought to target sales in the North American market which would springboard a global expansion.

ANPA began by trialing its XYRON filament, which offered low warpage, high dimensional stability, heat resistance, electrical insulation, and impact strength. This was followed by a Thermylene filament boasting high tensile strength, chemical resistance, creep resistance, and elevated temperature performance.

During the official filament announcement, the North American business also outlined plans to advance resources through computer-aided engineering (CAE). This sought to build on the company’s CAE technical services for the engineering plastics market.

2023 also saw Asahi Kasei Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) invest in Israeli 3D printing software firm CASTOR Technologies Ltd. Through this move, the Japanese conglomerate is working to expand its CAE capabilities while enhancing automation and advanced simulations. There is no indication that Asahi is cutting back on its digital efforts within the additive manufacturing space.

Additionally, although ANPA is exiting the 3D printing filament market, this is not the end of Asahi Kasei’s FDM material sales. Through its new partnership with Aquafil, the firm is working to combine its CNF formulation with the Italian entity’s ECONYL Polymer chemically recycled PA6 to create a new filament.

The resulting CNF/ECONYL Polymer compound will reportedly feature high formability and strength for 3D printing applications. It has already been showcased at last year’s Fakuma plastics processing expo and the Formnext 2024 additive manufacturing trade show. According to Asahi Kasei, trial sales of the new 3D printing filament will begin in the EU, US, and Japan in Q3 2025.

Asahi Kasei’s CNF 3D printing filament. Photo via Asahi Kasei

Companies exit the 3D printing space

Business exits are nothing new in the global 3D printing market. Last year, global chemical production company BASF exited the 3D printing industry after its 3D printing business, BASF Forward AM, was carved out into an independent company.

Forward AM’s carve-out came after the business’s leadership, led by CEO Martin Back, purchased BASF’s full 3D printing portfolio. Having retained its IP and supply chain, the entity expressed its intent to meet future demand and fulfill its contractual obligations. However, following the news that insolvency proceedings had commenced towards the end of 2024, Forward AM ceased US operations last month. The firm has since partnered with RP America, a distributor and service provider, to ensure ongoing product availability and on-site support for customers in the country.

Elsewhere, 2023 saw Global print and digital document corporation Xerox sell its additive manufacturing business unit, Elem Additive Solutions. This was purchased by ADDiTEC, a US-based metal 3D printer developer. Xerox’s decision to exit the AM space came amid an effort to refocus strategic priorities and investments onto its core print, IT, and digital service capabilities.

Featured image shows APNA’s headquarters in Fowlerville, MI. Photo via Asahi Kasei.