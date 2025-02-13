Artist shows a unique way to preserve life around us and promote biodiversity

Artist Raphaël Emine has introduced a series of 3D printed ceramic sculptures that offer shelter to insects and small wildlife.

Using WASP’s 3D printers, each piece features intricate tunnels and openings designed to mimic natural structures, creating an inviting habitat for various species. Moving away from conventional enclosed public artworks, Emine’s pieces embrace an open and interconnected approach, allowing insects to find refuge within their intricate networks. Positioned in outdoor spaces, these sculptures evolve with the seasons, adapting to the changing environment.

3D printed ecosystems for insect habitats

Named Les Utopies Entomologiques (Entomological Utopias), the project has led to two completed installations: Utopies entomologiques I in 2023 and Utopies entomologiques II in 2024.

Fabrication relied on WASP’s 40100 LDM and Delta WASP 2040 Clay 3D printers alongside a Continuous Feeding System, enabling precise detailing across a range of sizes. By integrating traditional clay modeling with digital fabrication, the project explores new ways to construct ecological structures that serve a functional purpose.

In Marseille’s Parc Maison Blanche, another installation takes a similar approach by converting dead palm trees into supports for ceramic sculptures. The goal is to repurpose trees that have been damaged by weevil infestations, giving them a renewed function as hosts for insect-friendly structures.

Each ceramic piece is strategically designed to provide nesting spaces for various species, encouraging insects to return to an environment that has suffered ecological disruptions. By introducing organic materials within the ceramic framework, the installation promotes interactions between the sculptures and local flora, further enhancing biodiversity in the park.

Blending digital craftsmanship with ecological awareness, Emine’s work demonstrates how 3D printing can support conservation efforts. These sculptures are not just static art pieces but active participants in their surroundings.

Over time, exposure to the elements and interactions with wildlife will alter their surfaces, making them a living part of the ecosystem. As the seasons change, the sculptures will weather naturally, allowing moss and other plant life to grow on them, further integrating them into their environment.

Firebugs (Pyrrhocoris apterus) gather on a 3D printed ceramic insect habitat. Photo via Raphaël Emine and WASP.

3D printing for biodiversity and conservation

Indeed, 3D printing has offered new possibilities for preserving biodiversity by creating adaptable habitats that support ecosystem restoration and wildlife conservation.

A notable and recurrent example is that of coral reef preservation, with 3D printed artificial reefs deployed off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach to aid marine habitat restoration. Led by the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team and funded by a $1.26 million grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the project involved sinking 25 concrete modules at depths of 60 to 90 feet.

Part of a broader ecological initiative using BP oil spill recovery funds, the effort saw collaboration between Walter Marine and 1Print, which introduced 3D concrete printing for reef construction. Reinforced with fiberglass rebar, these structures enhance marine biodiversity while providing opportunities for divers and fishers.

In another development, researchers from the University of Kent and Paso Pacifico developed 3D printed decoy eggs embedded with GPS trackers to combat sea turtle egg poaching in Costa Rica. These InvestEggator devices were secretly placed among real eggs, with 25 stolen and five successfully tracking smuggling routes, the longest spanning 137 km.

One led to a coastal town, providing insights into poaching networks. While some devices failed due to moisture or immediate discard, the trial demonstrated potential for law enforcement intervention. Scientist Kim Williams-Guillen, inspired by crime TV shows, devised the concept, and researchers hoped to refine the technology for broader conservation efforts, requiring further funding for improvements.

Featured image shows 3D printed ceramic houses for insects. Photo via Raphaël Emine and WASP.