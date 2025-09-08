Artec 3D releases new Artec Studio 20

Artec 3D, a Luxembourg-based developer of professional 3D scanning systems, has launched Artec Studio 20 (AS20), the newest version of its data capture and processing software. The release introduces customizable workflows that automate data handling, while also delivering upgrades to scanners across the company’s portfolio, including Spider II, Micro II, and Ray II.

AS20 allows users to configure workflows that automate entire pipelines, from data import to model export, cutting processing time by as much as 70 percent. These settings remain adaptable to different datasets but no longer need to be reapplied for each project. Annual subscribers gain scripting tools that extend automation further, enabling batch processing and transfer of files to third-party software without operator input.

Artec 3D introduces Artec Studio 20, the latest release of its professional scanning software. Image via Artec 3D.

The upgrade continues Artec Studio’s tradition of adding features that effectively provide users with new scanner functionality each year. Spider II now supports Live Scan Decimation, which produces lightweight yet accurate models suitable for rapid prototyping and modeling. The device also gains real-time fusion, previously available only on Artec Leo, allowing operators to monitor capture quality through detailed live previews. Autopilot integration further simplifies processing steps, and improved reconstruction provides more complete datasets for watertight models used in heritage preservation, education, and medical applications.

Micro II, a desktop system designed for digitizing small objects, benefits from HD Mode, which captures four times more data points in each scan. Three-axis integration expands coverage, allowing the scanner to capture areas that were previously obscured. Artec Point, the company’s industrial laser scanner, now records datasets with improved visualization that doubles capture speed. Long-range systems such as Ray II and wireless Leo receive refinements to fusion settings and workflow automation, while Ray II also adds new panoramic “street view” outputs through its mobile app.

Technician capturing a complex structural frame. Video via Artec 3D.

“Our last release turned Artec Studio into a complete package, with practically anything a user could need to capture a 3D model,” said Art Yukhin, CEO of Artec 3D. “Artec Studio 20 raises the bar in every way possible. Workflows allow users to customize and automate repeat tasks for bulk processing. Our hardware and software is also faster, better integrated, and easier to use – in a way that delivers meaningful ROI benefits for customers across industries.”

Artec Studio has evolved over two decades into a multipurpose platform that now combines scanning, photogrammetry, inspection, and reverse engineering. Its AI Photogrammetry module, introduced in earlier releases, has been refined with masking tools that generate ultra-realistic, artifact-free 3D models. Texturing improvements prevent surfaces from blending into backgrounds, while sharp image prioritization ensures that only the clearest frames are used for reconstruction. Multi-camera support enables data capture from drones, smartphones, handheld cameras, or DSLRs. GPU memory optimization adapts reconstruction parameters to available hardware for greater efficiency.

Comparison of scan reconstruction with and without noise filtering in Artec Studio 20. Video via Artec 3D.

Software integration has also expanded. ZEISS Inspect analysis tools can now be accessed more directly through a redesigned interface that supports scripting automation. File compatibility has been widened with USD formats for visual effects workflows and RCP files for building information modeling platforms such as Autodesk Revit. Export filters for distance and intensity values allow datasets to be tailored for downstream applications. Navigation has been simplified with redesigned panels and scanning controls aimed at making the interface more intuitive.

By combining workflow automation with device-specific upgrades, AS20 emphasizes faster processing, hardware–software integration, and closer compatibility with industrial software ecosystems. Scanner improvements broaden application areas, while photogrammetry refinements target fields where realism is critical, including forensics, cultural heritage, and visual effects. Demonstrations of the software’s new features will be presented at industry trade shows such as Formnext.

Artec Studio 20 is available now through authorized resellers. More information can be found on the company’s website, and live demonstrations will take place at Formnext.

Part captured in high detail using Artec Studio 20’s upgraded processing tools. Image via Artec 3D.

