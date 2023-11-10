Artec 3D launches Micro II: precision scanner with enhanced efficiency and versatility

Luxembourg-based 3D scanner manufacturer Artec 3D has unveiled its new Micro II 3D scanner, designed to digitize tiny to small objects.

The Micro II, a professional desktop scanner by Artec 3D, is designed for precision in various industries such as reverse engineering, quality inspection, forensics, jewelry, and dentistry. Notably, it is said to be twice as accurate as its predecessor Artec Micro, boasting a 5-micron accuracy that meets the stringent requirements of quality inspection workflows. Emphasizing repeatability, the scanner consistently produces scans of the same item with a difference of less than 2 microns each time. The Micro II holds ISO certification (ISO12836), reinforcing its credibility and reliability in professional applications.

“With the new Micro II, we now provide double the accuracy and can scan a wider size range of objects, all with the same automated one-click workflow,” said Artec 3D President & CEO Art Yukhin. “Going forward, we continue to develop the algorithms, as we do for all our scanners. With the next release of Artec Studio, for example, we plan to add HD Mode to Micro II’s list of features.”

Ring texture as scanned by Micro II. Photo via Artec 3D.

Superior efficiency with Micro II

Expanding its capabilities, the Micro II boasts a larger field of view, allowing users to capture an 18.5X larger volume and a wider range of objects, accommodating sizes up to 20 x 20 x 15 cm. This increase in versatility enhances the scanner’s applicability across various industries. Artec 3D emphasizes the user-friendly nature of the Micro II, requiring just one click for a fully automated scanning process. The scanner is powered by algorithms in Artec Studio software, ensuring an effective scanning path that captures all angles. Equipped with four 13 MPX cameras, the Micro II captures data from 3 axes at a speed of 1 million calculations per second, providing efficiency and speed in the scanning process.

Additionally, the latest version of Artec 3D’s professional software, Artec Studio 18, complements the Micro II. The software allows users to inspect or reverse engineer within the platform, with the added capability of a Scan-to-CAD workflow for export to SOLIDWORKS or other CAD software. A notable advantage highlighted by Artec 3D is the seamless combination of data from any other Artec scanner in Artec Studio, enabling users to create a comprehensive picture of an item or scene without compromising on accuracy or details. Additionally, scans can be merged with high-resolution photos to produce hyper-realistic color models.

“Using Artec Studio’s superior view-planning algorithms, the scanner automatically positions your object to follow the ideal scanning trajectory. This ensures the object is captured from all sides, and in minimal time,” said Chief Technical Officer Gleb Gusev. “The Micro II is the perfect device for those seeking a one-button 3D scanning solution.”

Technical specifications of the Micron II 3D scanner

3D accuracy Up to 5 microns, 2-micron repeatability Accuracy certificate ISO12836 Full-color scanning Yes Smart Scanning Mode Yes Object size Up to 20 × 20 × 15 cm Target-free scanning Yes Light source RGB LED Output formats All popular formats, including STL, OBJ, and PLY

Featured image shows Artec Micro II 3D scanner. Photo via Artec 3D.