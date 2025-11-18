Artec 3D launches Artec Studio Lite to expand access to professional 3D capture tools

Artec 3D, a Luxembourg-based developer of professional 3D scanners and software, has introduced Artec Studio Lite, a streamlined version of its flagship 3D data-processing platform. The new software integrates AI-powered photogrammetry with core 3D editing and analysis capabilities, offering a more accessible option for designers, educators, and small businesses. Artec Studio Lite will debut at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, with licenses available from November 18 through the company’s website.

Artec Studio Pro has long served as a benchmark in professional 3D scanning, supporting reverse engineering, inspection, and model preparation across manufacturing, healthcare, and cultural heritage applications. Artec Studio Lite inherits much of this professional toolset while simplifying the workflow for users working exclusively with photos and videos. It allows accurate 3D model generation without dedicated scanning hardware, extending advanced capture capabilities beyond industrial settings.

The company says its AI-powered photogrammetry merges the precision of structured-light scanning with the flexibility of image-based modeling. The hybrid approach delivers professional-grade accuracy from standard cameras or mobile devices, broadening access to digital-reality tools across research, manufacturing, and creative disciplines.

Photogrammetry data capture using a standard camera as part of Artec Studio Lite’s AI-powered workflow. Image via Artec 3D.

AI photogrammetry and enhanced functionality

“With AI Photogrammetry, we’ve rolled out a game-changing feature for creating exceptionally lifelike 3D models. Now, with Artec Studio Lite, we’re taking this technology even further and making it accessible to a wider audience,” said Art Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “We’re also very excited to see what makers and engineers across industries can do with our all-in-one, reimagined solution, Artec Studio Pro.”

The new software includes essential capabilities for mesh editing, model preparation, and measurement analysis while streamlining reconstruction through AI-driven algorithms. It reproduces fine geometric details with high fidelity, often outperforming low-cost scanners and comparable photogrammetry software. Even with limited imagery, the system produces accurate, visually detailed models of dark, shiny, translucent, or featureless surfaces that typically challenge other approaches.

Feature highlights include multi-camera compatibility for merging images or videos from different devices such as drones, automated image prioritization for texture sharpness, and algorithms that remove artifacts from turntable or handheld captures. Automated workflows enable one-click model generation, while integrated scale bars achieve sub-millimeter accuracy for real-world measurement and CAD deviation analysis. Users can export results in multiple formats for 3D printing or use within third-party applications.

3D reconstruction visualization showing camera alignment and textured mesh generated from multiple images. Image via Artec 3D.

This release forms part of an evolving ecosystem that receives annual updates based on professional feedback. Each release refines processing speed, accuracy, and user-interface performance, allowing the platform to expand with users’ needs. Unlike low-cost scanners with fixed hardware limitations, Artec Studio develops through iterative software improvement rather than hardware cycles.

“As our slogan says, ‘The power is in the software,’” added Yukhin. “Artec Studio Lite is a self-sufficient, powerful solution for anyone who needs accurate digital twins. Whether for science, education, heritage preservation, forensics, CGI, or e-commerce, all you need is a camera, smartphone, drone, or even a microscope, together with Artec Studio Lite, to create ultra-realistic 3D models.”

Launch and availability

Artec 3D will unveil Artec Studio Lite at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, from November 18 to 21. Visitors to Booth E09 in Hall 12.1 can test the new software and participate in live demonstrations. Artec 3D also plans to distribute free licenses to selected early users during the event. Subscription plans will include monthly and annual options for both non-commercial and professional users. Pricing information has not been disclosed, though Artec 3D indicates Lite will serve as a more affordable entry point within its software lineup.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Are you building the next big thing in 3D printing? Join the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of the Year competition and expand your reach.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows 3D reconstruction visualization showing camera alignment and textured mesh generated from multiple images. Image via Artec 3D.