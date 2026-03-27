ART Wins DLA JAMA Contract for 3D Printed Defense Parts

Virginia-based company Applied Rapid Technologies (ART), operating as a division of Obsidian Solutions Group, has been awarded a prime contractor designation by the Defense Logistics Agency under the Joint Additive Manufacturing Acceptance (JAMA) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Pilot Parts Program.

The JAMA initiative represents a deliberate effort by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize procurement through advanced manufacturing technologies. Its core objective is to enable fast, dependable production of flight-safety-critical and mission-essential parts, thereby strengthening supply chain resilience and warfighter readiness. The JAMA IV contract vehicle provides the Pentagon with a streamlined mechanism to source high-quality additively manufactured components with speed and flexibility.

Eastern Distribution Center, the largest warehouse in the Department of War. Photo via Defense Logistic Agency.

Decades of Expertise Meet a New Mission

ART’s selection reflects a track record built over more than 25 years in additive manufacturing, rapid prototyping, and short-run production. Those capabilities have been further reinforced through the company’s integration into Obsidian Solutions Group’s defense-oriented portfolio. The award positions ART to directly support JAMA’s broader goals: validating manufacturing processes, engaging the defense industrial base, and confirming that 3D printed components meet the rigorous acceptance standards required for critical military applications.

“Being selected for this pilot program is a testament to our team’s dedication to quality, innovation, and mission support,” said Jim Wiley, President and Co-Founder of Obsidian Solutions Group. “We are honored to partner with the DLA in enhancing operational readiness and delivering high-quality, on-demand components to the warfighter when and where they are needed most.”

The DoD’s Additive Manufacturing Strategy

The JAMA program does not exist in isolation. It is one piece of a sweeping Pentagon effort to modernize how the U.S. military sustains itself in an era of accelerating geopolitical competition. The DoD’s FY 2026 budget request allocates $3.3 billion to additive manufacturing-related projects, an 83% jump from the $1.8 billion approved the prior fiscal year, signaling that on-demand domestic production is no longer a niche capability but a strategic imperative.

The Pentagon. Photo via the United States Department of Defense.

The ART award reflects a transformation already well underway across the broader defense industrial base. Velo3D, for instance, was awarded a $32.6 million contract through the Defense Innovation Unit under Project FORGE, a program specifically designed to deploy additive manufacturing solutions against persistent production bottlenecks in critical weapons systems.

On a parallel track, America Makes launched two DoD additive manufacturing project calls worth over $35 million, encompassing the 2026 DoD Organic Industrial Base Modernization Challenge and a second call under the JAQS-SQ supplier qualification framework, with up to 30 awards expected. Taken together, these initiatives reflect a defense establishment moving with conviction toward additive manufacturing as a cornerstone of logistics resilience, and position ART’s JAMA selection as part of a much larger, coordinated national strategy.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows Eastern Distribution Center, the largest warehouse in the Department of War. Photo via Defense Logistic Agency.