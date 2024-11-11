Aridditive Secures €500,000 in Pre-Seed Funding for 3D Concrete Printing Expansion

Aridditive, a Barcelona-based startup specializing in 3D printing of precast concrete, has successfully closed a €500,000 Pre-Seed funding round, led by BeAble Capital with participation from Suma Capital. The company, which spun off from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) and CIM UPC, aims to drive digitalization, automation, and sustainability within the construction sector. With this fresh investment and additional support from ACCIÓ’s Startup Capital, Aridditive plans to advance its concrete 3D printing technology, promising to transform traditional construction processes.

Founded on over a decade of research, Aridditive’s mission is to accelerate concrete production’s shift toward digital processes that optimize every stage of building. Its unique 3D printing technology produces digital twins of precast components, fully automating production while minimizing material waste and energy consumption. With its new funding, the company aims to launch proof-of-concept trials by the end of 2024, with plans for a market debut at a prominent event in spring 2025.

Aridditive founders : Roger Uceda & Arnau Cumelles. Photo via Aridditive.

Roger Uceda, CEO of Aridditive, credits this milestone to the solid support from UPC and their investment partners. “This funding round enables us to take decisive steps in validating our technology and advancing our mission to digitalize and make the construction sector more sustainable,” he remarked. Co-founder Arnau Cumelles noted that these developments would showcase the company’s potential to redefine precast concrete manufacturing in 2025.

With a specialization in early-stage “Deep Science” investments, BeAble Capital is recognized for bringing cutting-edge industrial technologies from the lab to commercial viability. This latest investment aligns with the firm’s strategic focus on transformative technologies. Partner Alberto Díaz expressed confidence in Aridditive’s potential: “A pioneering technology in 3D printing of concrete, Aridditive is scalable and capable of redefining a key industry like construction, with significant benefits for sustainability and efficiency.”

Suma Capital, known for prioritizing sustainable investments, regards Aridditive’s approach as an opportunity to drive an eco-conscious shift in construction practices. Partner Josep Miquel Torregrosa emphasized Suma’s commitment to projects that enhance environmental impact. He sees Aridditive’s technology as a bridge toward efficient, low-impact construction models.

Aridditive Logo. Photo via Aridditive.

Sustainable Advances in Concrete 3D Printing

The construction industry faces pressure to innovate amid concerns over concrete’s environmental footprint. A recent study from ETH Zurich introduced “Impact Printing,” a new robotic construction technique using Earth-based materials like sand and clay to create structures without cement. Designed as an alternative to traditional concrete methods, this approach reduces CO₂ emissions by using local, recyclable materials and minimizes the need for cement, which is responsible for nearly 8% of global emissions.

Simultaneously, researchers at the University of Virginia (UVA) have explored the use of graphene-enhanced concrete to improve strength and sustainability in 3D printed construction. By incorporating graphene nanoplatelets, UVA’s team found that the modified concrete achieves a 23% increase in compressive strength and a 31% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional mixtures. These developments underscore a broader shift toward sustainable building materials, positioning Aridditive’s innovations within an industry moving away from emissions-intensive practices.

This visualisation shows layers of graphene used for membranes. Image via University of Manchester.

