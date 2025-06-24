ArianeGroup to build large propulsion system parts with metal AM

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense!

French aerospace firm ArianeGroup has partnered with metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions to bring large-format metal AM into its production of aerospace components.

In the initial phase of the partnership, the manufacturer will supply its metal AM systems exclusively to ArianeGroup, though the specific printer model has not been disclosed. The aerospace company plans to use powder bed fusion (PBF) to produce metal parts over 1m³ for liquid propulsion systems requiring high complexity and strict quality standards.

The metal AM company suggested that scaling 3D printing to this level could reduce part count, eliminate assembly steps, and enable compact, lightweight designs. Beyond weight savings, it also expected the process to simplify production through functional integration, combining multiple functions into a single part.

“Ariane Group is a key global player in the space industry. Our collaboration with ArianeGroup demonstrates the effectiveness of our technology and shows how Nikon SLM’s innovations can meet the demanding needs of strategic, high-tech customer,” said Julien Frugier, Sales Manager, Nikon SLM Solutions.

ArianeGroup and Nikon SLM Solutions seal the deal on large-scale propulsion printing. Photo via Nikon SLM Solutions.

3D printing drives ArianeGroup’s growth

Headquartered across France and Germany, ArianeGroup develops and integrates launch systems for both civil and military missions. It was also announced that in 2024, the aerospace firm reported €2.5 billion (approx. $2.7 billion) in revenue.

Few years ago, ArianeGroup successfully tested its first fully 3D printed combustion chamber under European Space Agency’s (ESA) Future Launchers Preparatory Programme (FLPP). This was with support from DLR German Aerospace Center’s Lampoldshausen facility as part of the ETID project for the Prometheus engine. Conducted in Germany, the chamber underwent 14 fire tests between May 26 and June 2, 2020.

The full-scale upper stage demonstrator incorporated laser ignition, copper alloy cooling channels, a cold spray outer jacket, and a laser-fused single-piece injection head. The results validated additive manufacturing for liquid-propellant engines, which ArianeGroup plans to apply across future designs, including the reusable Prometheus.

Additionally, its work includes the Ariane 6 launch vehicle for ESA and the M51 ballistic missile program for France’s Defence Armament Procurement Agency (DGA).

Elsewhere in 2022, ArianeGroup contracted GKN Aerospace to supply turbines and Vulcain nozzles for 14 Ariane 6 launchers. Production took place at GKN’s Trollhättan facility, where new flight-ready technologies were industrialized, including a redesigned nozzle channel wall using advanced materials and manufacturing processes.

The design was said to be continuously refined and progressed through a transition batch phase to enable higher output. For ArianeGroup, these technical upgrades were said to be key to meeting performance demands and scaling the Ariane 6 program.

Combustion chambers from ArianeGroup. Photo via AMCM.

3D printing for propulsion systems

Away from ArianeGroup, other companies are also benefiting from 3D printing for their propulsion systems.

Last month, Dubai-based engineering company LEAP 71 announced that it is developing meganewton-class propulsion systems, including a 200 kN aerospike and a 2000 kN bell-nozzle engine, both introduced as part of the next phase in its engine program. Built on earlier small-scale work and guided by a shared computational framework, the designs aim to scale complexity systematically.

The company is using large-format metal AM to produce integrated components over 1.5 m tall, reducing part count and simplifying assembly. Current models include features like a 600 mm injector head and a full-flow staged combustion cycle, with the first aerospike test campaign expected within 18 months and bell-nozzle readiness targeted for 2029.

In 2022, Ursa Major unveiled Arroway 3D printed liquid propulsion system designed to replace the Russian RD-180 and RD-181. Fueled by liquid oxygen and methane, Arroway uses a fuel-rich staged combustion cycle and is rated for 200,000 pounds of thrust.

Most components are additively manufactured, enabling part consolidation, reduced lead times, and scalable production. Building on the company’s Hadley and Ripley engines, Arroway offers high specific impulse, reusability, and performance for medium to heavy launch needs. Initial hot-fire testing was scheduled for 2023, with deliveries expected this year for orbital and satellite launch applications.

