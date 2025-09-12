Argive strengthens UK sovereignty with 3D printed microturbines

Argive, an Oxford-based microturbine and propulsion company owned by Alloyed Ltd, has developed two new turbines using additive manufacturing, reinforcing British sovereignty in critical propulsion technology. The A300 microturbine has already flown in tests powering MGI Engineering’s SkyShark one-way effector drone, while the larger A1100 has been successfully ground tested.

The A1100 incorporates Alloyed’s nickel superalloy ABD-900AM, which makes hot-section components both stronger and lighter. The 3D printed design reduces the number of individual parts in the turbine, cutting weight, cost, and complexity. Argive states that eliminating reliance on casting and machining allows production to accelerate and enables quick re-design of engines to meet performance requirements.

Digital render of the A300 microturbine. Image via Argive.

Rob Joles, Commercial Director at Argive, said: “The successful development and test of our new microturbines demonstrates the capacity of UK manufacturing to offer world-class performance at a reduced cost. This is critical infrastructure for our national security, and Argive is at the forefront of driving forward the nation’s manufacturing capabilities. We have demonstrated that a microturbine can be designed, prototyped and tested within weeks, with the potential to roll out development on a rapid scale critical for high-performance drone missions.”

Mike Gascoyne, CEO of MGI Engineering, which develops high-performance drones and autonomous vehicles, added: “Through the integration of the A300 turbine into SkyShark, we have demonstrated how compact, lightweight and fuel-efficient drones can be developed at a faster speed and scale than ever before. The UK has the potential to be a leader in advanced manufacturing, and these new turbines are a testament to the country’s capabilities.”

Two SkyShark drones equipped with Argive’s A300 gas microturbines during testing. Photo via Argive.

Microturbines are used in drone interceptors, man-portable power systems, and cruise missiles. Demand has risen sharply since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, yet production has long been limited to a handful of small suppliers. Argive’s ability to design, test, and move toward mass production of fully sovereign turbines in as little as ten weeks represents what the company describes as a step change in global supply. Efforts in China and the United States are also targeting additive manufacturing of turbines, but large-scale production has not yet been demonstrated.

Argive has established the capacity to produce hundreds to thousands of turbines per month in the UK with a near-shore supply chain. This capability is positioned to support not only defense applications but also humanitarian needs such as disaster relief. Additive manufacturing enables mission-specific propulsion systems optimized for thrust, cruise efficiency, and engine size, expanding deployment options across unmanned aerial systems and other effector platforms.

Additive Manufacturing for Engines in Aerospace and Defense

China’s aerospace sector has recently demonstrated the viability of fully 3D printed propulsion systems in flight, with the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) completing a test of a 160-kilogram thrust-class turbojet engine built entirely through additive manufacturing. The digitally designed engine employed multi-disciplinary topology optimization to reduce weight while maintaining structural integrity—factors that have historically challenged China’s ability to domesticate advanced jet engine technologies. While the test confirmed airworthiness at 4,000 meters, scaling production remains a hurdle, with high-temperature material consistency, quality control, and certification processes still limiting broader deployment.

In the U.S., Cummings Aerospace recently advanced the deployment of 3D printed propulsion in loitering munitions, with its Hellhound S3 unmanned system completing a GPS-guided mission during the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment 2025. The turbojet-powered drone, manufactured with 3D printing and commercial off-the-shelf components, demonstrated modular payload capability and tactical readiness in a field environment. As part of the Pentagon’s Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program, the S3 illustrates how additive manufacturing is enabling lightweight, mission-adaptable systems with rapid deployment cycles, lower costs, and reduced logistical burden.

Hellhound turbo-jet-powered loitering munition. Image via Cummings Aerospace.

