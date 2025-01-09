ArcelorMittal Cuts Time and Cost with New 3D Printer

ArcelorMittal has added a Stratasys F370 3D printer to its Maizières-lès-Metz Research Center. The Luxembourg-based steel and mining multinational is leveraging the industrial FDM 3D printer alongside Stratasys’ GrabCAD software to produce tooling, jigs, fixtures, and functional prototypes.

Fabricating these parts with additive manufacturing reportedly unlocks significant lead time savings and improved design flexibility compared to conventional machining methods. Thanks to the 24-hour operation capabilities of the F370, ArcelorMittal’s R&D team will run 3D print jobs overnight, accelerating testing and part validation steps.

The global steelmaker has already used the system to validate part shapes and measurements before moving to final production. The company claims that 3D printing polymer prototypes of aluminum components can be completed at a low cost in just three hours. A single validation part can be produced on the F370 for under €300, much less than the nearly €2,000 cost of conventional manufacturing methods.

“By integrating Stratasys solutions, ArcelorMittal Maizières Research has expanded its capacity to produce custom parts with enhanced lead times and agility,” commented ArcelorMittal Maizières Research’s Louis Wolfer.

“The flexibility of 3D printing allows for quicker iterations and testing, reducing risk and reliance on traditional supply chains and ensuring continuous operational and cost efficiency,” the Mechanical design technician added.

A 3D printed protection cap taking the place of an original aluminum part that wasn’t fitting properly. With 3D printing the company was able to do several iterations and find the best fit possible. Photo via ArcelorMittal. Photo via ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal leverages Stratasys 3D printing tech

Stratasys’ F370 is part of the F123 line of FDM 3D printers. The system is compatible with various industrial materials, including carbon fiber, thermoplastic polyurethane, and other engineering thermoplastics.

Automated material-swapping capabilities are combined with a 355 x 254 x 355 mm build volume and repeatable quality. Parts are produced within an accuracy of f +/- .200 mm or +/- .002 mm/mm. Its compact 1,626 x 864 x 711 mm footprint makes the F370 well-suited to office and factory floor workspaces.

The Stratasys F370 3D printer. Photo via Stratasys.

Seido Systèmes, Stratasys’ partner for the Benelux and France region, is working with ArcelorMittal Maizières Research to further expand its additive manufacturing capabilities. Looking ahead, Seido will collaborate with the steelmaker to integrate its recently acquired Stratasys Origin DLP 3D printer. This new addition will allow the ArcelorMittal Research team to leverage resins offering enhanced mechanical performance and surface finish for industrial applications.

“Our relationship with ArcelorMittal is a great example of how additive manufacturing is finding its place on the factory floor,” commented Andreas Langfeld, President EMEA and APAC at Stratasys. He added that adopting the leading 3D printer manufacturer’s technology unlocks new use cases, streamlines production, and achieves the speed and precision needed for modern manufacturing applications.

The multinational steel and mining giant boasts notable additive manufacturing experience. In 2020, ArcelorMittal leveraged metal 3D printer manufacturer Additive Industries’ MetalFAB1 system to 3D print end-use spare parts for steelmaking applications. Elsewhere, the firm’s ArcelorMittal Powders business unit combined its AdamIQ range of 3D printing steel powders with Materialise’s Build Processor software. This combination reportedly increases the speed, quality, and cost-efficiency of laser powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

A 3D printed antenna holder that encapsulates the antenna wire. The 3D printing process is paused to insert the antenna wire and then restarted to ensure the antenna is fully protected by the 3D printed material. Photo via ArcelorMittal.

Accelerating tooling and prototyping with 3D printing

Additive manufacturing is playing a growing role in overcoming lead-time challenges by supporting tooling production and accelerating prototyping.

Last year, Mantle expanded its reach with the addition of three new customers: Spectrum Plastics, Heyco Products, and General Pattern. The Californian metal 3D printer manufacturer also announced that its technology portfolio significantly reduces the time and costs associated with high-quality tools, molds, and die production.

Mantle 3D printing allowed Westminster Tool to eliminate 110 hours of labor and machining time, cutting steel prototype lead times by 50%. The Connecticut-based injection mold manufacturer specializes in class 101 medical device tooling. Mantle’s 3D printing technology allowed the firm to produce a set of complex mold inserts for a medical device manufacturer in just four weeks, halving the time required for conventional manufacturing.

Elsewhere, Latécoère, a French aerospace manufacturer, previously adopted Stratasys’ Fortus 450mc FDM system to produce a 3D printed camera case prototype and interior aircraft door lining parts. The case, designed for the Airbus A380 and made using ULTEM 9085 resin-based FDM material, was cheaper and 50% lighter than its Aluminium alternative. Additionally, the door part was 3D printed in just two days, slashing lead times by 95%.

