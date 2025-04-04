Apex installs UK’s first ENESKApostprocess system for metal AM post-processing

Apex Additive Technologies, a Wales-based company specializing in end-to-end metal additive manufacturing, has installed the first ENESKApostprocess system in the United Kingdom. The system, developed by German manufacturer joke Technology and distributed in the UK by Moleroda Finishing Systems, is designed to reduce health and safety risks during AM post-processing by containing and extracting hazardous dust particles at the source.

ENESKApostprocess features a 0.75m² sealed cabin that accommodates both small and large metal 3D printed parts. The system uses an ATEX-rated filter to extract airborne particulates during operations such as grinding or polishing. The glove box design prevents operator exposure by locking the access door until air quality inside exceeds ambient standards. Operators are able to use high-rpm air tools and micromotors within the enclosure, eliminating the need for additional personal protective equipment while maintaining ergonomic access and repeatability.

The Apex Additive Technologies team at their Digital Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Wales. Photo via Moleroda Finishing Systems.

“Post-processing at high surface speeds can be extremely hazardous due to the generation of fine metallic dusts, which pose significant risks to both health and workplace cleanliness,” said Youssef Beshay, Founder and CEO of Apex Additive Technologies. “These particulates also present a high risk from a DSEAR perspective, demanding stringent control measures. Our ENESKApostprocess addresses all these concerns in one system: fine dusts are contained and immediately extracted through an ATEX-rated filter, ensuring no operator exposure whatsoever, thanks to the glove box design.”

Apex, which operates from its Digital Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Wales, collaborated with Moleroda to identify a solution that addressed operator safety while maintaining high-quality output. Since installation, the ENESKApostprocess has been used for support removal, powder elimination, build-plate separation, and fine surface smoothing—essential steps in the post-processing of metal 3D printed parts.

“We are proud to be the first in the UK to install this cutting-edge technology,” Beshay added. “We expect many AM companies will soon follow suit, given the unparalleled health and safety benefits it provides.”

The ENESKApostprocess system now in use at Apex. Photo via Moleroda Finishing Systems.

Industrial use cases highlight evolving demands in AM post-processing

UK-based aerospace firm Airframe Designs recently expanded its additive manufacturing capabilities by acquiring a second Fortus 450mc FDM 3D printer. The industrial-scale printer, supplied by Tri-Tech 3D, has been used in the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP) to fabricate airworthy components using water-soluble supports. The equipment has enabled the company to meet accuracy tolerances of ±0.5 mm and deliver complex 25-part assemblies in as little as four working days. With its ability to process certified materials for tooling and end-use aerospace parts, the Fortus 450mc has allowed the firm to scale production while maintaining repeatability and reliability.

Multi-material printing has also seen recent developments with the installation of an MMJ ProX 3D printer at Fraunhofer IKTS by AMAREA Technology. The MMJ ProX enables the combination of up to six different materials in a single print job using droplet-based thermoplastic deposition. The system allows for precise tuning of properties such as hardness, conductivity, and chemical resistance, while its rapid cooling and material reusability support dimensional stability and process efficiency. With droplet sizes ranging from 0.5 to 50.0 nanoliters and layer thicknesses between 70 and 300 µm, the MMJ ProX has been positioned for applications across aerospace, energy, electronics, and medical sectors.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.



Featured image shows the Apex Additive Technologies team. Photo via Moleroda Finishing Systems.