AON3D claims up to 54% faster prints with physics-based G-code optimization

Montreal-based AON3D has unveiled a physics-based G-code post-processing feature that it says cuts material extrusion print times by up to 54% without sacrificing part quality. The software analyzes each polymer’s rheological and thermal properties to predict heat buildup and dissipation within a part, then dynamically adjusts deposition rates, accelerating in safe regions and slowing before melt fracture or heat deformation occurs. AON3D describes this as the first major breakthrough in extrusion throughput in years and a complement to its AON3D Basis real-time part qualification tools.

Hylo 3D printed manifold. Image via AON3D.

“Until now, polymer physics have been left out of the slicing process. AON3D’s Multiphysics Process Optimization changes this, achieving deterministic outcomes and tying predictions to results,” said Adrian Muresan, AON3D’s VP of Software Research.

According to AON3D, internal testing showed the module shaving 13 hours off a 24-hour print, demonstrating how coupling rheology with heat transfer enables higher safe speeds while maintaining surface finish and interlayer bonding.

The company contrasts this with the “trial-and-error” tuning and larger nozzle strategies that apply uniform settings regardless of geometry or cooling behavior, often degrading finish and producing inconsistent weld strength.

Platform notes and Formnext plan

AON3D’s Hylo printer targets high-throughput, high-temperature production in engineering polymers, while the Basis software uses Multiphysics Process Optimization to automatically tune print parameters and adds in-situ defect detection for live part qualification. Together, the platform is designed to deliver high-quality production with reduced skilled-labor requirements and lower operating costs.

A micrograph showing a smooth laminar ABS extrudate vs melt fracture that occurs when shear rate exceeds what a material can handle for its viscosity and elasticity. Image via AON3D.

AON3D will exhibit Hylo and Basis at Formnext 2025 (Hall 11.1, Stand E68), co-exhibiting with Aether Biomachines, a California-based biotechnology company developing enzyme-engineered filaments, including a polyamide printable at more than twice typical speeds.

Physics-based simulation in additive manufacturing

Recent software developments have also adopted physics-based simulation to improve process control and print reliability. Helio Additive, for example, has integrated its thermal simulation and optimization software into Bambu Lab’s slicer to model heat behavior during extrusion. By analyzing temperature gradients and material response, the system predicts part distortion and automatically adjusts print parameters to reduce warping and improve consistency across different geometries and polymers.

In another area, Synera has expanded its design-automation marketplace with PanOptimization’s PanX solver, adding detailed thermal and structural analysis capabilities for metal additive manufacturing. The integration enables users to run finite element simulations within their workflow, bridging design and process validation before production.

While these examples focus on simulation and process prediction, AON3D’s new module applies a similar physics-driven logic directly to G-code generation, using real material data to optimize print speed and efficiency at the toolpath level.

Hylo 3D printed manifold. Video via AON3D

Featured image shows the AON3D system. Image via AON3D.