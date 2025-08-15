Anzu Partners Expands 3D Printing Portfolio with EnvisionTec Acquisition

A US court has approved the acquisition of high-precision industrial 3D printing provider EnvisionTEC GmbH by an affiliate of US industrial technology investor Anzu Partners, ensuring continued stability and consistency for customers, suppliers, and employees. With no objections filed and no appeals expected, the parties are poised to move forward with executing the transaction.

Anzu Partners’ Investment Principal Henk Both and Investment Director Wilson Poole. Photo via Anzu Partners.

EnvisionTec’s Capabilities and Ongoing Operations

EnvisionTec specializes in a range of 3D printing systems capable of mass-producing polymer parts with the speed and quality required for demanding end-use applications, including dental, professional, and industrial sectors. According to Anzu Partners, EnvisionTEC printers deliver parts with high accuracy, superior material properties, fine feature detail, and smooth surface finishes—at a scale and cost competitive with traditional manufacturing methods such as injection molding. As part of the acquisition, Anzu Partners has committed to maintaining continuity across all operational areas.

“We recognize the strength of EnvisionTec’s customer and supplier relationships,” said Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners. “Our priority is to ensure stability, honor existing commitments, and continue building trusted partnerships as we move forward together.”

Customers wishing to order products, spare parts, or consumables should continue using their current point of contact. If any operational issues arise, customers and distributors can reach out to [email protected].

The EnvisionTEC Perfactory 3D printer. Photo by Michael Petch.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

The EnvisionTec acquisition follows Anzu Partners’ earlier move in December 2024, when binder jet 3D printer manufacturer voxeljet agreed to sell its entire business to the firm in an asset deal valued at approximately €20 million. The agreement includes the transfer of liabilities and a €1.7 million cash payment. Anzu Partners reportedly harbour a “strong commitment to voxeljet’s existing customers, suppliers and employees.” Haring-Smith will chair the future business’s Board of Directors while voxeljet CEO Rudolf Franz will stay on to lead the new enterprise.

Anzu Partners is not alone in pursuing growth through acquisitions. In April, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation.Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO.

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.



Join AM leaders and vertical experts at Additive Manufacturing Advantage. Free registration is now open for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Want to help select the winners of the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards? Register to join the Expert Committee today.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows The EnvisionTEC Perfactory 3D printer. Photo by Michael Petch.