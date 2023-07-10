Anycubic’s Amazon Prime Day Sale: Gear Up for Your Next 3D Printing Project

Following the launch of Photon M3 Max, 3D printing company Anycubic has announced an Amazon Prime Day sale.

As part of this limited-time event, customers will have the opportunity to grab “unbeatable deals” on Anycubic’s sought-after 3D printers, including the Photon Mono M5s, Kobra 2, Kobra Max, and more. With a commitment to “delivering innovation and quality,” Anycubic’s offerings have garnered significant attention in the industry, making this sale an ideal opportunity for those looking to embark on or advance their 3D printing journey, says the company.

This sale showcases a lineup that caters to both professionals and beginners, thus making it easier for both professionals and novices to choose the right 3D printer.

Anycubic’s advanced 3D printers on display at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Image via Anycubic.

Professional-grade 3D printers at discount

Introducing the sale with Photon M3 Max, a large-format resin 3D printer with high print quality and fast printing speeds. The system contains a big build volume of 298 x 164 x 300 mm. It is equipped with a 7K mono LCD screen, which provides a high resolution of 5184 x 3840 pixels. This allows for high-quality prints with fine details. The printer also features a ball screw dual-threaded Z-axis, which provides smooth and accurate printing. The Anycubic Photon M3 Max is a good choice for users requiring a 3D printer with several convenient features, like a built-in air purifier and a wash-and-cure machine. The Photon M3 Max is priced at $899.99.

Next up is the Photon Mono M5s, a consumer-grade 12K 3D resin printer providing users with precision and convenience, improving the overall 3D printing experience priced at $499.99. With its 10.1-inch 12K Monochrome LCD Screen, the system achieves high levels of detail in the printed output. The 3D printer features an automatic resin leveling system and supports high-speed 3D printing. Additionally, it also includes an advanced printing scheme, an intelligent monitoring system for reliable printing, and an upgraded Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.1.

The Anycubic Photon M3 Max (left) and Photon Mono M5 (right). Image via Anycubic.

Following next is the Kobra 2 FDM 3D printer offers high-speed 3D printing at an affordable price of $269.99. It is a good choice for users who are looking for a fast, accurate, and easy-to-use FDM 3D printer. Notable features of the Kobra 2 include 5x speed, a dynamic structure, an upgraded cooling fan, a dual-gear direct drive extrusion system, the Anycubic LeviQ 2.0 auto bed leveling system, and more. The Kobra 2 achieves efficient 3D printing with a default speed of 150mm/s and a maximum speed of 250mm/s. In a mere 30 minutes, it can produce a Benchy model with a precise 0.28mm layer height.

On sale at $499.99, the Anycubic Kobra Max 3D printer is a larger and more advanced version of the popular Anycubic Kobra. Users can turn their “creative ideas into reality” with a spacious build volume of 400 x 400 x 450mm. It comes equipped with the self-developed LeviQ Leveling Function that ensures precise calibration and compensates for unevenness in the heated bed. The 3D printer’s double-thread Z-axis moving system minimizes shaking and restores fine model details. Additionally, it comes with a filament runout sensor that automatically stops printing when the filament runs out, preventing interruptions to users’ projects.

The Anycubic Kobra 2 FDM 3D printer (left) and Kobra Max (right). Image via Anycubic.

Start a 3D printing journey with these beginner-friendly printers

For beginners looking for an FDM or resin 3D printer, there are great deals during Anycubic’s Prime Day Sale.

The Anycubic Kobra Neo is a beginner-friendly 3D printer that comes 90% pre-installed, allowing a quick setup in 10 minutes. The Kobra Neo features a direct drive extruder that ensures smooth filament control, supporting flexible materials like TPU, PLA, ABS, and PETG. It also has a lightweight design that improves precision and a double-sided magnetic PEI spring steel platform that makes it easy to remove your models. The Kobra Neo has a large build volume of 250 x 220 x 220mm, ideal for printing large objects. It also features 25-point auto-leveling, ensuring the accuracy of 3D prints every time. Additionally, the Kobra Neo has fast printing speeds and features power outage resuming and filament run-out sensors to prevent waste and failures. The 3D printer is on sale at an affordable price of $129.99

Users can now “upgrade their 3D printing game” with Photon Mono 2, a user-friendly resin 3D printer that delivers high-precision results. It features a 6.6-inch monochrome LCD screen with an impressive 4096 x 2560 resolution, ensuring an accurate and detailed model display. Users need not worry about scratches or resin damage thanks to the ultra-large scratch-resistant screen protector. With a maximum printing volume of 2.09L and compact dimensions of 165 x 89 x 143mm (HWD), it is ideal for beginners. The laser-engraved platform ensures superior model adhesion, reducing the chances of mistakes. Users can purchase this 3D printer at the price of $149.99.

The Photon Mono 2 (left) and Kobra Neo (right). Image via Anycubic.

For more information on the products, follow the Official Website.

