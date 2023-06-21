Anycubic unveils Photon M3 Max with a large build volume and 7K monochrome LCD screen

3D printing company Anycubic has announced the release of the Photon M3 Max. This new addition to the M3 series is a resin 3D printer designed for large-scale 3D printing and boasts notable features.

The Photon M3 Max is known for its high precision, fast printing speed, and large build volume. With its spacious print area, users have the freedom to create without limitations, says the manufacturer. From architectural prototypes to intricate art pieces, the Photon M3 Max empowers users to bring their “creative ideas to life in extraordinary ways.”

Key features of Photon M3 Max

Anycubic says Photon M3 Max boasts a generous build volume measuring 298 x 164 x 300 mm, which is among the largest available for resin 3D printers. This ample space is suitable for 3D printing substantial objects like figurines, busts, and props. Furthermore, it is equipped with a high-resolution 13.6-inch 7K monochrome LCD screen that has a resolution of 6480 x 3600 pixels. This advanced screen enables the production of intricate and highly-detailed models with superior accuracy.

The Photon M3 Max is equipped with a smart resin-filling function that eliminates the requirement of manually adding resin to the vat. This feature utilizes a peristaltic pump to automatically fill the vat with resin when necessary, providing time savings and minimizing the risk of spills. Additionally, the printer comes with a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface that facilitates effortless navigation through the 3D printer’s menus and settings. The interface is highly responsive, allowing for convenient adjustments to print settings as required.

Anycubic Photon M3 Max large-format resin 3D printer. Image via Anycubic.

The Photon M3 Max utilizes an Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix light source with LED beads, ensuring uniform and consistent illumination throughout the 3D printing process. This technology enhances print quality by minimizing the risk of overexposure or underexposure in any specific area. To safeguard the LCD screen, the Photon M3 Max comes with an anti-scratch film. This protective film acts as a barrier against potential damage caused by dust, scratches, or accidental liquid spills.

The Photon M3 Max is bundled with the Anycubic Photon Workshop Slicer software. This software provides a user-friendly interface and powerful tools for slicing models, simplifying the process of preparing models for 3D printing.

The Photon M3 Max boasts notable features. Image via Anycubic.

Technical specifications and pricing

Exposure screen 13.6″ monochrome Printing accuracy 6,480 x 3,600 px (7K) Contrast ratio 450:1 Light source Parallel matrix (LED lights x 84) Build plate Laser engraved platform Printing speed ≤ 60 mm/hr Control panel 4.3″ resistive touch-control Data input USB-A 2.0 Rated power 120W Print size 300 x 298 x 164 mm / 11.8 x 11.7 x 6.46 in. (HWD) Printing volume 14.7 L / 498.5 oz Machine size 596 x 400 x 408 mm / 23.5 x 15.7 x 16 in. (HWD) Machine weight 21 kg / 46.3 lb

Additionally, Anycubic has provided a Flash sale for the M3 Max, priced at $899. The sale ends on June 20th in the Anycubic online store, and on June 25th on Amazon (where it is priced from $909).

