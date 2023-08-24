Anycubic unveils A-Creators Fest: Celebrating 8 years of innovation and creativity

3D printing company Anycubic is gearing up to commemorate its 8th anniversary with a notable event – the A-Creators Fest. This news comes at the heels of Anycubic’s Amazon Prime Day Sale launched last month.

Anycubic 8th Anniversary A-Creators Fest. Image via Anycubic.

Scheduled for August 29, this week-long celebration is set to bring together a global community of users, influencers, and media partners. The A-Creators Fest aims to highlight Anycubic’s recent achievements and advancements in the 3D printing sector. This celebration underscores the strong community that has evolved alongside the company, appealing to both enthusiasts and professionals, says Anycubic.

Anycubic’s presence at Formnext China 2023

Anycubic is in “full preparation mode” for its substantial presence at the Formnext China 2023 trade show. As frontrunners in the 3D printing sector, Anycubic is excited to unveil its novel technologies and products. The event, taking place from August 29-31, will see the debut of the Kobra 2 series and the Wash and Cure Max. According to the company, these offerings are meticulously crafted to redefine the possibilities of 3D printing.

3D Printing Industry will also be in Shenzhen to bring you news from the show.

Visitors to booth B25 will have the opportunity to witness the unmatched capabilities of the Kobra 2 series, catering to diverse user needs across creative projects. Anycubic extends an invitation to all to join in this event, stay connected through social media, and explore its innovative offerings.

Kobra 2 enables 5x faster 3D printing and contains auto-bed leveling system to streamline the process. Image via Anycubic.

Explore and create at the A-Creators Fest

The A-Creators Fest commences with a Livestream Product Launch on August 31, 2023, at 9:00 AM EDT, featuring hosts Joel Telling and Ben Pendergast. This event offers an immersive experience into the world of the Kobra 2 series and Anycubic Wash and Cure Max, says the company. Participants can engage in an interactive Q&A session and have the chance to benefit from early bird offers and giveaways.

During the product launch livestream of A-Creators Fest, attendees have the chance to engage in “exploration and creation.” The event offers opportunities to access tools that can turn novel ideas into tangible outcomes, including the Kobra 2 series and Wash and Cure Max, which will be available at special prices, showcasing various “technological advancements.”

PrintTech Connect: Anycubic’s Global Innovation Rendezvous

Anycubic’s hands-on Salon is inviting friends and users from around the world to join in celebrating innovation, converging ideas, and interactions. Taking place on September 1 at 2:00 PM CST, this event showcases Anycubic’s commitment to maintaining high standards within its global community. The Global Innovation Rendezvous is providing a distinctive opportunity for interactive engagement, offering insights into the company’s innovation initiatives.

Distinguished media partners and influential figures will come together, participating in open discussions and exchanging insights. Facilitated by Anycubic’s engineers and management, this workshop and communication session will transpire as a collaborative exchange of information and exploration.

