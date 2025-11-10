Angstrom Group Purchases Mantle to Scale Automated Toolmaking

Angstrom Group, a global supplier serving automotive and industrial OEMs, has acquired Mantle, a San Francisco–based company specializing in metal AM for tooling applications. The move is intended to broaden Mantle’s market presence and speed up the adoption of its automated toolmaking platform across international production environments.

“With Mantle now part of the Angstrom family, our goal is clear—to industrialize this breakthrough metal additive technology and make it broadly accessible,” said Nagesh Palakurthi, Founder and CEO of Angstrom Group. “By offering financing solutions and integrated tool design services, we will help customers adopt and benefit from advanced metal 3D printing—transforming manufacturing at scale.”

Mantle Machine banner. Image via Mantle.

Technology and Business Expansion Plan

Angstrom Group’s investment is expected to support Mantle in scaling production, expanding its partner network, and accelerating deployment of its hybrid manufacturing systems. Mantle’s approach combines precision metal 3D printing with CNC machining, enabling the production of tooling components with reduced lead times and cost compared to traditional fabrication methods.

Mantle Software. Image via Mantle.

“This is a very exciting day for Mantle and our customers. The Angstrom Group has a stellar reputation in the manufacturing industry, and by combining forces, Mantle will be able to further our mission of revolutionizing toolmaking for plastic part manufacturers globally,” said Ted Sorom, Mantle’s CEO. “Toolmakers should expect to see continued innovation and efficiency as Mantle’s TrueShape technology is further advanced and expanded with the full backing of the Angstrom Group.”

Additive manufacturing M&A news

Mergers and acquisitions remain a prominent trend in the 3D printing industry. Japanese EDM firm Sodick recently completed the acquisition of metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive. The move, which reinforces Sodick’s position in the metal additive manufacturing sector, saw Prima Additive exit the Prima Industrie Group and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. The company will now operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

In other news, industrial technology firm AMETEK purchased all outstanding shares of 3D measurement and imaging technology developer FARO Technologies for $44 per share in cash. The deal valued FARO at approximately $920 million, reflecting a 40% premium over the company’s closing price on May 5, 2025.

Featured image shows Mantle Machine banner. Image via Mantle.