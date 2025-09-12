Anatomy Warehouse and Erler-Zimmer Partner to Deliver 3D Printed Models to U.S. Schools

Anatomy Warehouse, a supplier of anatomical teaching resources, has entered an exclusive partnership with Germany-based Erler-Zimmer to introduce advanced 3D printed anatomical models to classrooms and training centers across the U.S. Created with Monash University in Australia and produced in Germany, the Erler-Zimmer 3D Anatomy Series is transforming access to realistic, high-quality anatomy tools for students and educators.

As demand grows among medical schools, nursing programs, and simulation labs—many working within limited budgets—the 3D Anatomy Series offers a practical alternative to traditional cadaveric specimens.

“Plastinates filled a gap when they were introduced – but if 3D printing technology existed at the time, there would’ve been no reason to invent plastinates in the first place,” said Liz Huff, CEO of Anatomy Warehouse. “This partnership represents the future of anatomical education. It’s more ethical, more scalable, and far more aligned with how institutions teach today.”

3D printed head, neck and shoulder with angiosome. Image via Anatomy Warehouse.

Next-Generation Anatomy Tools for Learning and Simulation

The collection includes nearly 200 models of human and animal anatomy, such as full torsos, cross-sectional heads, hands, and limbs. Each piece is based on high-resolution CT and MRI scans of cadavers, then replicated with advanced 3D printing that reproduces anatomical features in lifelike color, texture, and density. The approach delivers cadaver-like accuracy without the ethical, environmental, or logistical challenges of preserved tissue.

“Education institutions deserve consistency, accessibility, and long-term reliability in their anatomy tools,” said Alexander Hofer, Director of North America for Erler-Zimmer. “This partnership helps us deliver that to a broader audience, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Anatomy Warehouse to make it happen.”

To roll out the series, Anatomy Warehouse has launched a dedicated landing page and showroom where schools can explore models, request demos, and place orders.

3D printed dog head. Image via Anatomy Warehouse.

3D Printing and Advancements in Medical Education

While Anatomy Warehouse and Erler-Zimmer focus on enhancing anatomical education through 3D printed models, the applications of additive manufacturing extend far beyond the classroom. In healthcare settings, 3D printing is increasingly being used to create patient-specific anatomical models that assist surgeons in planning complex procedures and improving surgical outcomes.

In South Korea, Korea University Guro Hospital (KUGH) and the 3D Printing Chungbuk Center at Korea National University of Transportation (KNUT) have launched a program leveraging additive manufacturing to support fracture patients. Initiated by the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), the initiative provides surgeons with patient-specific 3D printed anatomical models designed to improve surgical outcomes.

In 2024, Ricoh USA introduced the RCOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio, a point-of-care additive manufacturing facility located at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in North Carolina. The facility offers clinicians direct access to design, development, and manufacturing capabilities for 3D printing FDA-approved anatomical models. These patient-specific devices can be used for surgical planning, patient education, and preoperative simulation.

Featured photo shows 3D printed head, neck and shoulder with angiosome. Image via Anatomy Warehouse.