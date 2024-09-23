An affordable 3D printer launched by Divide by Zero Technologies

Nominations for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards are now open. Tell us who is leading.

Mumbai-based 3D printer manufacturer Divide by Zero Technologies has introduced what the company claims is India’s first fully automatic 3D printer, Altron.

With a price tag under INR 50,000 (approx. $598.9), Altron is designed to offer automation, precision, and faster production. It targets industries like automotive, electronics, and healthcare, while also catering to MSMEs, startups, hobbyists, and engineers.

Swapnil Sansare, CEO & Founder of Divide by Zero Technologies, said, “With Altron, we’re enabling MSMEs to adopt technology that was previously out of reach—this isn’t just about affordability, it’s about empowering businesses to innovate and grow.”

3D printed model of India. Photo via Divide by Zero Technologies.

What are the features of Altron?

One of the key features of Altron is its automatic calibration system, which removes the need for manual adjustments, ensuring that the printing process begins without errors. Additionally, the printer includes a clog detection system that identifies and resolves any blockages during printing, which could help minimize disruptions. Moreover, the nozzle height detection system is built to provide consistent precision throughout the printing process, starting from the initial layer.

Altron’s bed leveling technology and high-speed motion system are designed to enhance accuracy and improve production speed. This could result in shorter production times, which may be crucial for businesses that require quicker turnaround for their projects. The 3D printer also includes a filament flow control system to ensure that each print is carried out with high accuracy and repeatability.

As per the company, this launch comes as Indian MSMEs face ongoing hurdles in accessing advanced technology and skilled labor. As MSMEs contribute roughly 30% to the country’s GDP and over 40% of its exports, Altron could help smaller businesses improve productivity by adopting more efficient manufacturing processes at a lower cost.

Beyond the MSME sector, Altron stands to benefit the broader engineering sector. Its automation and precision tools could help reduce reliance on manual labor and improve production processes. For businesses involved in prototyping and small-scale production, these features might result in faster product development and increased operational efficiency.

Established in 2013 by Sansare, Divide by Zero Technologies has served over 1,400 clients across industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and defense. The company focuses on making 3D printing technology more accessible, supporting businesses in their production processes.

In April of this year, the company relaunched the Aion500 MK2 with Auto-Switchover technology, enhancing large-scale printing efficiency and reliability. Introduced in 2016, the Aion500 MK2 now supports uninterrupted printing for projects up to 10kg, improving productivity and reducing waste.

Technical specifications and pricing of the Altron 3D printer

Build Size (in mm) 200 x 200 x 200 mm Bed Temp 80°C Body Type Open Built Plate PEI Weight 20kg Nozzle Temp 300°C Speed 200mm/s Nozzle Size 0.4, 0.6 Extruder Type Direct Drive Part cooling Fan Yes Material PLA, PET, TPU Connectivity Wi-Fi / LAN / USB Bed leveling Automatic Display 2.8 inches Touch Screen Input Shaping Yes Enclosure Extra upgrade available

