AMUG’s 2025 DINO Award Recipients Honored for Leadership in Additive Manufacturing

The global, volunteer-driven organization Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) hosted its 37th annual AMUG Conference in Chicago, where six individuals were awarded the DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operator) Award. This recognition highlights their contributions, lasting impact, and support of AMUG and the additive manufacturing community.

Bruce LeMaster, AMUG’s Director at Large and co-chair of the DINO Selection Committee, emphasized the rigorous evaluation process. “The DINO Committee gets to see, in great detail, the contributions candidates make in our industry. Candidates tend to be very humble individuals, but when we receive their nominations, we learn about their involvement with STEM initiatives and industry organizations, as well as how they answer questions from those in the industry and how they are willing to make introductions and connections that help others. Those who are ultimately selected for a DINO Award exemplify a ‘giving’ attitude that complements their knowledge of additive manufacturing,” LeMaster concluded.

Six people received the prestigious DINO award. Photo AMUG.

2025 DINO Award Winners Recognized for Their Industry Contributions

Shannon VanDeren, DINO Selection Committee co-chair and AMUG president, explained the qualities the committee looks for in honorees. “When considering a DINO recipient, we are looking more at the character traits than the resume.”

“This year’s DINO recipients have a depth of experience in additive manufacturing and have given their time and efforts back to the industry as volunteers. I’m very impressed with the broad range of talents each brings to the industry,” said LeMaster.

The AMUG DINO award. Photo AMUG.

Among the honorees was Amy Alexander, Unit Head and Mechanical Development & Applied Computational Engineering at Mayo Clinic, who was commended for her dedication to mentoring early-career professionals. “Amy has told me that her career was built on the shoulders of wonderful mentors and teachers,” said VanDeren. “She now provides the shoulder for new engineers to stand upon.”

Dan Braley, Senior Technical Fellow at Boeing Global Services, was recognized for his sustained involvement in industry events—particularly the AMUG Conference—and his ongoing efforts to advance additive manufacturing.

From rms Company, Ryan Kircher, Principal Additive Manufacturing Engineer, stood out for his leadership in scaling AM operations and his commitment to knowledge-sharing, making him a key driver of progress within the field. “Ryan’s efforts to share these advancements in conference presentations, standards developments, and open discussions help people advance their skills. These are examples of the traits we look for when evaluating DINO candidates,” said Dekker.

At Toyota, Dallas Martin, Additive Manufacturing Engineer, was acknowledged for his role in fostering collaboration and advancing new technologies. “Dallas Martin is what a DINO is all about—whether it be advancing technology, educating, or bringing his team together to learn from others,” said selection committee member Jason Lopes. Dekker added, “His passion has led to numerous AM patents—not for personal gain, but to benefit the broader industry.”

Patrick Gannon, Director of Production-Additive Manufacturing at Ricoh USA, Inc., was honored for his strong commitment to mentorship, supporting both students and professionals navigating the evolving landscape of AM.

Lastly, Brennon White, Technology Specialist – Additive Manufacturing Design and Manufacturing, at General Motors, was celebrated for his educational outreach and advocacy for AM in the automotive sector. “Brennon’s passion for the AM industry has incited him to become a presenter, panelist, author, and subject matter expert—all to share what he has learned,” noted Tom Sorovetz, AMUG’s director of event and hospitality.

Over the course of its 38-year history, AMUG has presented the DINO award to 199 individuals. Nominations for the 2026 DINO Awards will open on October 1, 2025.

DINO Winners in 2024

In 2024, AMUG honored other five distinguished individuals with DINO Awards for their industry contributions: Jamie Cone, Steve Grundahl, Thomas Murphy, Vadim Pikhovich, and Bob Renella. Gary Rabinovitz from Reebok was also presented with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award, making it only the second time in AMUG’s 36-year history that this award has been bestowed.

Prior to the conference, Alex Campbell and Phil Rufe were named recipients of the AMUG 3D Printing Scholarships. Both individuals were recognized for their outstanding dedication to advancing additive manufacturing in both educational and industrial settings. Campbell, an aerospace engineering student at Ohio State University, received the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship, while Rufe, an Assistant Professor at Eastern Michigan University, was awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship.

