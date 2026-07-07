AMUG names new board leadership for 2026–2027 term

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has confirmed its board of directors for the 2026–2027 term, combining newly elected members with two board appointments. The five incoming leaders join four continuing board members, with terms beginning July 1, 2026, at a moment when several of AM’s most experienced volunteers are stepping into higher-profile roles within the organization.

New elected and appointed directors

William “Dallas” Martin, Daniel Landgraf, and Daniel Braley were voted into their positions by AMUG’s membership, while David Leigh and Bruce LeMaster were named to their roles by the board itself.

Martin takes over as President. He is a senior AM engineer at Toyota with 27 years in the field and has attended AMUG conferences for the past 12 years. “AMUG means a lot to me because it brings real users together to share real experiences, challenges, lessons learned, and wins. That is what makes this community so special.” said Martin.

Martin has served on the Sponsor & Exhibitor Committee and previously on the Expo Committee, and received the organization’s DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award in 2025.

Furthermore, Landgraf becomes Vice President (VP), returning to the board after previously serving as Director, Sponsors & Exhibitors. He is VP of Global Sales, Marketing & Business Development at 3D Spark GmbH and also advises AIM3D. He has 11 years of AM experience, and co-chairs AMUG’s International Committee.

Braley was elected Director of Membership. He is Senior Manager of Engineering & Depot Solutions for V2X Modernization & Sustainment, has 16 years of AM experience, and has co-chaired the aerospace and defense sessions on AMUG’s Track Leader Committee for five years. He received a DINO Award in 2025.

As Treasurer, Leigh directs the Center for AM & Design Innovation at the University of Texas at Austin. He has worked in the sector for nearly four decades and helped found the SLS Users Group, an organization that later merged into AMUG’s predecessor.

LeMaster begins a second term as Director at Large, having first been appointed in 2024. He previously held the roles of Vice Chairperson, Chairperson, and Past Chairperson between 2002 and 2008, founded an AM service bureau three decades ago, and now chairs AMUG’s DINO Selection Committee.

Six people received the prestigious DINO award. Photo AMUG.

Focus turns to the 2027 conference

The board’s responsibilities include organization oversight, building the program for AMUG’s next conference, and coordinating with sponsors. The 2027 AMUG Conference will run March 14–18 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, featuring workshops, technical sessions, the AMUGexpo, and the group’s Special Event & Dinner.

Outgoing leaders shift to ex officio roles

Shannon VanDeren of Layered Manufacturing & Consulting and Robin Van Bragt of Eagle Plastics Plus, who have served as President and Treasurer respectively for the past three years, will move into ex officio positions as Immediate Past President and Immediate Past Treasurer.

Shannon VanDeren and Robin Van Bragt, who have served as President and Treasurer respectively for the past three years, will move into ex officio positions as Immediate Past President and Immediate Past Treasurer.

The remaining board seats, each with one year left on their terms, are held by Heather Natal, Secretary, GoEngineer; Alex Roschli, Director of Education & Conference, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL); Kim Killoran, Director of Marketing & Events, Stratasys; and Thomas Murphy, Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, New Jersey Innovation Institute.

A Board Drawn from Its Own Award Winners

Landgraf was among six new DINO Award recipients named at AMUG’s 2026 conference in Reno this April, where he was already set to step into the Vice President role. He’s one of five incoming leaders, alongside Martin, Braley, Leigh (2004), and LeMaster (2007), who hold AMUG’s top honor for long-term volunteer service.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows AMUG Board 2026-2027. Photo via AMUG.