AMUG Conference 2025: Live Webinar Preview Event

The AMUG Conference is a must-attend event on the industrial 3D printing calendar. From March 30 to April 3, attendees can expect an unparalleled program tailored to the needs of the global AM community.

As always, the agenda is packed with sessions where many world-leading experts share knowledge in the spirit of AMUG’s vision of “ accelerating the education and advancement of additive manufacturing and 3D printing.”

AMUG Conference 2025 Webinar.

Free Online Pre-Event

3DPI is hosting a special pre-conference event with several AM insiders and AMUG volunteers. The panel will explore the latest technological breakthroughs, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of additive manufacturing and their real-world implications.

Join our guests before the 2025 AMUG Conference to learn more about the unique sessions, speakers, or workshops at this year’s event. We will discuss how this year’s conference addresses the evolving needs of AM users across different industries, new exhibitors and start-ups, and where additive manufacturing is headed.

Highlights of the 2025 AMUG Conference Preview

– What are the trends and challenges for the AM industry in 2025?

– An exclusive preview of this year’s AMUG Conference.

– Tackling customer pain points with pragmatic solutions.

– Live Q&A session with industry insiders

About the Speakers

Olga “Dr. O” Ivanova is the Director of Applications & Technology at Mechnano, leading the development of novel formulations and driving application discovery for AM materials. With a background of over 15 years in AM, Olga’s expertise has been honed through her experiences in academia, industry, and government sectors across multiple countries. Throughout her career, Olga has delved into a wide range of projects, including developing textiles for uniforms, silicones for medical devices, and pyrotechnics for decoy flares, all within the realm of AM. Dr O is the AMUG co-chair Scholarship Committee.

Daniel Landgraf has over 11 years of experience in the Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry, working in various roles across software and hardware. He holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Sales and Marketing Management and currently serves as the Global Business Development Manager at KraussMaffei Technologies, where he leads the go-to-market strategy for the company’s large-scale additive manufacturing technology. After three years on the international committee of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), he joined the AMUG Board as Director of Sponsors and Exhibitors in July 2024.

Todd Grimm is president of T. A. Grimm & Associates, an additive manufacturing consulting and communications company, and an active volunteer for the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), having served many roles, including a position on its board of directors for nine years.

Todd is a 34-year veteran of the additive manufacturing/3D printing industry. Presently, he is a consultant, speaker, writer, and advisor. In prior years, he has been an editor, author, and manager of a service bureau.

His volunteer activities presently include: AMUG committees, TCT Expert Advisory Board, and RAPID + TCT Event Advisors. He has also served as chairman of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers’ (SME) RTAM community.

Register Now

This live event takes place online on Wednesday, 12th February; secure your place at the AMUG Conference Preview now.

Ready to attend the 2025 AMUG Conference? Registration is now open.