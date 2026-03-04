AMUG announces keynote between General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Divergent



The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a nonprofit organization that promotes industrial additive manufacturing education and collaboration, has announced a second keynote presentation for the 2026 AMUG Conference scheduled for March 15–19 in Reno, Nevada. Steve Fournier of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Scott Sawyer of Divergent will deliver the keynote on March 17, describing how an industry connection formed at a previous AMUG event developed into collaboration between aerospace and automotive manufacturing programs.

Titled “From Hypercars to Defense Drones: How Two Major Industry Innovators Started Their Partnership Journey at AMUG,” the presentation will address how additive manufacturing knowledge shared at industry events can transfer between sectors. Organizers say the session will focus on how General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, a U.S. defense company that develops unmanned aerial systems, connected with Divergent Technologies following a keynote delivered by Divergent founder Kevin Czinger at the 2022 AMUG Conference.

Divergent Technologies, a California manufacturing technology company that develops the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS), builds digitally driven production platforms for structural components used in automotive and defense programs. According to the session description, representatives from both organizations will explain how insights shared through AMUG discussions helped identify additive manufacturing technologies applicable to different product lines. Hardware representative of systems influenced by the collaboration may also be presented during the keynote.

Steve Fournier of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Scott Sawyer of Divergent Technologies. Photo via AMUG.

“AMUG has been, and continues to be, a forum where AM users from multiple disciplines and industries come together to share achievements and learning,” Fournier and Sawyer said in a joint statement. “The question, though, is how effective is knowledge transfer at such an industry event, and what does it amount to in terms of industrial growth, differentiated capabilities, and business revenue pursuits?”

Fournier leads the Additive Designs and Manufacturing Center of Excellence at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. His background includes more than 23 years of experience in Silicon Valley research and development, product and business development, engineering project management, and manufacturing. Previous work spans optical telecommunications and lasers, semiconductor mechatronic equipment, Department of Energy national laboratory projects, and Department of Defense aerospace and unmanned aerial systems programs. Sawyer serves as Director of Programs at Divergent, where he oversees more than 25 programs across commercial and defense sectors. His career in aerospace engineering includes roles at Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

AMUG organizers say keynote sessions will open each day of the conference. Additional featured presentations include a panel discussion with industry leaders representing AMUG’s Diamond Sponsors on March 16, an Innovators Showcase scheduled for March 18, and a keynote presentation by Ronen Hadar of The LEGO Group on March 19. The conference program includes nearly 150 presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and hands-on training sessions covering additive manufacturing technologies, applications, and business considerations.

Conference registration and event details are available through the AMUG website.

Ronen Hadar, Senior Director and Head of Additive Design & Manufacturing at The LEGO Group, a Danish toy manufacturer known for high-volume plastic brick production, will also deliver a keynote presentation during the 2026 AMUG Conference. His session will describe how the company is adapting additive manufacturing for consumer goods production through a multi-year development program focused on manufacturing speed, dimensional precision, and material consistency. This work led to LEGO’s first retail set containing a 3D printed component following earlier limited releases used to evaluate printed parts with selected customers. The program combines process development, digital production infrastructure, and workforce training to support additive manufacturing within a high-volume manufacturing environment.

AMUG’s role in the additive manufacturing sector reflects its practitioner-driven structure. Rather than operating as a product marketing exhibition, the conference typically gathers engineers and manufacturing specialists responsible for running additive production systems. Discussions frequently address qualification workflows, supply chain reliability, digital process control, and interoperability challenges encountered during industrial deployment. Repeated technical exchanges between participants have created professional networks that influence how organizations evaluate additive manufacturing claims, validate production processes, and integrate the technology into sectors such as aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Ronen Hadar, Senior Director and Head of Additive Design & Manufacturing at The LEGO Group. Photo via AMUG.

