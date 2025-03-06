AMUG Announces 2025 3D Printing Scholarship Recipients

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced Colleen Murray and Justin Levy as the latest recipients of its two annual 3D printing scholarships.

Murray, a lecturer at the University of Maryland (UMD)’s Department of Aerospace Engineering, received the Randy Stevens Scholarship for additive manufacturing educators. Levy, currently in his third year of studying mechanical engineering at The Ohio State University (OSU), received the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students.

AMUG scholarships honor outstanding students and educators who are passionate about additive manufacturing and dedicated to advancing both education and the industry. Both awardees are set to attend the 2025 AMUG Conference, which will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Chicago between March 30 and April 3. They will take to the stage on Tuesday, April 1, to present their work and engage with the 3D printing users community.

“The fact that selection was difficult for the Scholarship Committee shows that these scholarships are becoming an increasingly sought-after and competitive honor among highly motivated students and instructors in the field of additive manufacturing,” commented Brent Griffith, a 2023 scholarship recipient and co-chair of AMUG’s Scholarship Committee.

Olga “Dr. O” Ivanova, Ph.D., Scholarship Committee co-chair, added, “We had an outstanding pool of applicants this year. The selection process was particularly difficult.” She noted, “the top two candidates for the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship and the top three for the Randy Stevens Scholarship received nearly identical scores from the committee, making the final decision especially challenging.”

Hilton Chicago will host AMUG 2025. Photo via Hilton Chicago.

Colleen Murray receives AMUG’s Randy Stevens Scholarship

AMUG’s Randy Stevens Scholarship is backed by Minnesota-based manufacturing service bureau In’Tech Industries. It honors the memory of AMUG advocate Randy Stevens, renowned for his dedication and contribution to additive manufacturing. The annual award recognizes one high-school teacher or college professor for their contribution to additive manufacturing. Recipients are granted free access to the AMUG conference, and have all expenses covered for their visit.

Murray holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from UMD and currently teaches a course on the mechanics of composites. Her research focuses on the mechanical characterization of composites and additively manufactured structures. In her doctoral thesis, she specifically explored the energy absorption properties of 3D printed honeycombs for crashworthiness applications.

She is also developing a course on advanced manufacturing and automation which will be taught at UMD in the future. Elsewhere, Murray is establishing a new undergraduate mechatronics engineering program for the Universities at Shady Grove.

Norman Wereley, Ph.D., a University of Maryland Minta Martin Professor of aerospace engineering, called Murray “an excellent communicator and an exceptional person, leader, scholar, mentor and researcher.” In his letter of recommendation, Wereley added, “I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of the Randy Stevens Scholarship.”

The UMD lecturer is focused on pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing through research and academic outreach. She hopes her participation at AMUG 2025 will further bolster these efforts. “I hope to bring back valuable insights and encourage my colleagues to attend in the future. I am excited to learn more about additive manufacturing and how it will help define our future,” Murray said.

Dr. Ivanova commented that the Randy Stevens Scholarship recipient “is actively developing curricula that would benefit from her engaging with the industry leaders at the AMUG Conference.” Dr O added, “Her research and work focus on practical applications, ensuring that innovative ideas can be effectively translated into real-world use, which stood out.”

Colleen Murray. Photo via AMUG.

The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship awarded to Justin Levy

Founded in the memory of Guy E. Bourdeau, an ardent supporter and advocate of AMUG, the annual scholarship recognizes a college student for their contribution to 3D printing in education. Funded by New Jersey CAD/CAM reseller Cimquest, the award also covers the cost of AMUG 2025 participation for the winner.

Levy developed an interest in 3D printing at 13 and is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree at OSU’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), where he researches laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and process optimization. His work focuses on developing new breakaway support strategies for LPBF 3D printing to reduce production costs and improve scalability. He has also contributed to a joint project between CDME and high-speed 3D printer manufacturer Pantheon3D, which led to the installation of Ohio’s first concrete 3D printer.

Away from OSU, Levy has interned at metal 3D printing firm Castheon, Inc. and was a fellow at the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) X-Force program. Later this year, he will work with REACT lab’s additive group at Tinker AFB to develop strategies for 3D printing across the US Air Force.

In his free time, the OSU undergraduate started a maker’s club to advocate for 3D printers in classrooms. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Levy produced over 3,000 face shields for healthcare workers. He also led the West Coast logistics of a 3D printed Toys for Tots program, while individually 3D printing toys for distribution.

Castheon’s Founder, chief scientist, & EVP, Youping Gao, wrote a letter of recommendation for the Levy. “Justin’s practical expertise in additive manufacturing processes and his unwavering commitment to innovation make him an outstanding candidate for this scholarship,” Gao stated. “Justin consistently demonstrated exceptional initiative and versatility. I am confident that his dedication, technical aptitude, and collaborative spirit will continue to serve him and any organization he supports well in future endeavors.”

Justin Levy. Photo via AMUG.

Who received AMUG scholarships previously?

AMUG is now in its 11th year of granting 3D printing scholarships. In 2023, Brent Griffith was awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship. At the time, Griffith was studying for a Master of Engineering in Additive Manufacturing and Design through Penn State University. He stated that this scholarship was an “incredible and life-changing moment.” Griffith added, “Before receiving the scholarship, I felt I knew a lot about the additive manufacturing industry. After receiving the scholarship and attending the AMUG Conference, I felt like I was a part of it.”

Last year’s AMUG Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship went to Alex Campbell, a fourth-year aerospace engineering student at Ohio State University (OHU). He was first introduced to 3D printing in middle school. What began as a hobby has since become an academic passion, with 3D printing an “integral aspect” of his professional identity. Looking to the future, Campbell hopes to move into the aerospace sector and advance the manufacture of rocket engines or design next-generation propulsion systems.

The 2024 AMUG Randy Stevens Scholarship was awarded to Phil Rufe. An Assistant Professor in the School of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University (EMU), Rufe is a Certified Manufacturing Engineer with degrees in mechanical engineering, manufacturing and education.

He leads courses in manufacturing processes, industrial operations, CAD mechanics, GD&T, lean manufacturing, intellectual property design for assembly (DFMA), and additive manufacturing. The EMU professor also manages the university’s 3D printing lab.

Featured image shows 2025 AMUG scholarship recipients Colleen Murray (left) and Justin Levy (right). Photo via AMUG.