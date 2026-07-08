Defense

AMufacture Identifies Procurement as a Major Defense Challenge

A 3D printed drone, with the British Army's Bambu Lab 3D printer in the background. Photo via the British Army.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

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