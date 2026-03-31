AMufacture appoints CFO as 3D print manufacturer expands capacity

AMufacture, a Portsmouth-based 3D print contract manufacturer, has appointed Andrew Jameson as chief financial officer. The company said the senior hire comes as it expands its capabilities, team, and customer base in response to rising demand for additive manufacturing solutions. Jameson joins the business with senior financial and corporate advisory experience across oil and gas, construction, renewable technology, hospitality, and private equity.

Craig Pyser, chief executive of the Hampshire manufacturer, said the appointment supports the company’s next stage of development. “Andrew’s experience across high-growth, multi-sector organisations brings exactly the kind of strategic financial leadership we need as we continue to grow,” he said. “His track record in guiding businesses through expansion, investment and transformation will be invaluable as we scale our operations and strengthen our position in the market. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Andrew Jameson has joined the fast-growing 3D print contract manufacturer as Chief Financial Officer. Photo via AMufacture.

Jameson said AMufacture’s focus on moving additive manufacturing beyond prototyping attracted him to the role. “I really like the fact that AMufacture is taking something which has historically been focussed on prototyping and is bringing it into mainstream contract manufacturing,” he said. “There is a real growth opportunity here. There is a genuine acceptance in the marketplace that 3D printing is a credible manufacturing process and the business is extremely well positioned to take advantage of that.”

His previous experience includes serving as part-owner and finance director of a house building business, finance director of a £100 million multi-subsidiary facility support group, and interim chief financial officer for a fintech company undertaking a private equity investment round. Across his career, Jameson has worked on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, debt and equity funding, and strategic financial management across a range of industries.

Backed by Maven Capital and Turner, the additive manufacturing firm said it has increased manufacturing capacity sevenfold over the past two years. The company described the appointment as coming at a pivotal time as it continues to expand in response to customer demand. Away from work, Jameson plays hockey, cricket, and golf, and also skis and sails. He serves as treasurer of Havant Hockey Club. More information is available from AMufacture’s website.

Leadership appointments reflect different growth pressures in additive manufacturing

Leadership changes elsewhere in additive manufacturing have also centered on the demands created by growth and product development. Carbon, a product development and manufacturing technology company, promoted Jason Rolland to chief technology officer after more than 12 years with the business. Rolland, a polymer scientist and one of Carbon’s earliest hires, built the company’s materials team and co-invented its dual-cure resin platform. His promotion placed him in charge of the broader product development and research and development organization, linking a long technical track record to a larger role in directing how the company develops and expands its platform.

A similar shift can be seen at Spectroplast, an industrial silicone 3D printing specialist, which appointed Maximilian Eils as chief executive officer as it focused on wider industrial adoption. Spectroplast said the appointment marked a new phase aimed at turning material innovation into efficient, scalable production, with investors HZG Group and AM Ventures pointing to process engineering, industrial deployment, and the move from lab to factory. In both cases, the appointments were tied not to abstract growth language but to the practical demands of scaling technologies, teams, and production, offering a useful frame for AMufacture’s decision to add senior financial leadership as it expands capacity and operations.

Maximilian Eils. Photo via Spectroplast.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured photo shows Andrew Jameson has joined the fast-growing 3D print contract manufacturer as Chief Financial Officer. Photo via AMufacture.