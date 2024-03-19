AMT unveils its latest depowdering system: Technical specifications and pricing

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) has launched its new cost-effective depowdering system, dubbed PostPro DPX, catering to the non-industrial 3D printing market segment.

Following the success of its predecessor, the PostPro SFX, which garnered over 100 units sold within two months of its launch, the DPX promises enhanced post-processing capabilities at an affordable price point, says the company. Priced at €15,995, the DPX is designed to seamlessly complement the desktop functionalities of the SFX, providing efficient post-processing and cleaning solutions for 3D printed parts. Its compact form factor and budget-friendly pricing make it an ideal choice for businesses seeking cost-effective yet high-quality post-processing options.

The PostPro DPX depowdering system. Image via AMT.

Key features of the PostPro DPX

With dimensions of 985 x 1135 x 1890 mm (W x D x H) and weighing 370 kg, the DPX is versatile and reliable in its performance. The PostPro DPX offers a compact and automated depowdering system tailored to efficiently post-process 3D-printed parts. A generous basket volume of 10 liters accommodates various part sizes while ensuring thorough cleaning. Featuring a user-friendly touchscreen HMI interface, parameter adjustment becomes effortless.

Additionally, an ionization unit minimizes static build-up, enhancing operational safety. A powerful filtration system efficiently separates dust particles, maintaining workspace cleanliness. Despite its robust capabilities, the DPX maintains a small footprint, making it suitable for compact spaces. ATEX certification ensures compliance with safety standards. For manual operations, built-in gloves facilitate safe handling.

Specifically designed for businesses utilizing desktop 3D printing technologies, such as those offered by Formlabs and Sinterit, the DPX caters to environments where high throughput, safety, and space efficiency are paramount. Industries like dental, jewelry, and prototyping, which rely on small-scale and desktop printers for complex and high-quality printing, stand to benefit from the DPX’s capabilities.

AMT is also introducing a special bundle package that includes both the PostPro DPX and the SFX chemical vapor smoothing system for a combined price of €35,995. This bundle aims to provide a comprehensive post-processing solution at a significant cost-saving, enabling businesses to leverage AMT’s novel technologies to streamline their 3D printing processes.

Technical specifications of the PostPro DPX depowdering system

Dimensions EU US External Dimensions (W x D x H) 985 x 1135 x1890 mm 39 x 44.5 x 74.5 in Weight 370 kg 81.5 lbs Capacity Blast Room (W x D x H) 850 x 640 x 845 mm 33.5 x 25.5 x 33.5 in Basket Size Ø450 x 210 mm Ø17.5 x 82.5 in Basket Volume 10 litres Basket Loading Weight 10 kg 22 lbs Door Opening 645 x 705 mm 25 x 27.5 in Blast Gun Single with Ø6 mm nozzle Filter Cartridge Single with area of 4 m² Power & Pneumatics Electrical Configuration 230V / Single Phase / 50 Hz Total Power Consumption 0.85 kW Air Consumption 700l/min at 4 bar ATEX Classification Class II 3/-D T125°C

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.