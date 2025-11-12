AMT Closes Record Year with Product Launch at Formnext 2025

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT PostPro), a Sheffield-based post-processing company and the world’s largest independent provider of automated finishing systems, is ending a record year of profitable growth with a 40 percent year-on-year rise in order bookings and two new system launches ahead of Formnext 2025. The PostPro UP Automated Unpacking System and the PostPro SF2X Vapor Smoothing System will debut in Frankfurt, Germany, from 18 to 21 November 2025 (Hall 12.1, Booth E41).

PostPro UP Automates Additive Manufacturing’s Most Manual Step

AMT’s PostPro UP automates one of the most time-consuming stages in powder-based 3D printing: unpacking printed parts. The system connects directly to the company’s Digital Manufacturing System (DMS), linking unpacking, depowdering, vapor smoothing, coloring, and inspection in a single automated line.

PostPro UP accepts build plates directly into the cell, eliminating manual handling and dust exposure. It supports HP NCU, EOS P3, and Stratasys SAF build units, with 3D Systems and Farsoon compatibility under development. Configurations are adaptable for different plate sizes, materials, and geometries. Pricing starts at €80,000, with first deliveries planned for Q1 2026.

“Customers told us unpacking was the bottleneck,” said Joseph Crabtree, AMT Founder and CEO. “The PostPro UP eliminates it. As part of our Digital Factory vision, it’s the final missing link, enabling a complete, automated, and repeatable production process.”

AMT PostPro Up. Photo via AMT.

PostPro SF2X Doubles Volume in Same Footprint

Following the success of the PostPro SFX, which has more than 250 installations worldwide, AMT has introduced the PostPro SF2X, a compact 24-liter vapor-smoothing system offering twice the processing volume in the same footprint. The unit employs AMT’s proprietary PostPro AI, which automatically adjusts vapor flow, temperature, and cycle time according to material type, geometry, and batch data.

Cycle durations range from 1.5 to 2 hours under standard operation, or 30 to 45 minutes when optimized by PostPro AI. This adaptive control increases consistency, surface quality, and throughput while maintaining efficiency in smaller production environments. The SF2X is priced from €24,900, available for pre-order now, with first shipments expected in early 2026.

“The SF2X delivers true industrial performance in a compact, accessible package,” said Paul Carlson, AMT Chief Revenue Officer. “It offers the highest finishing volume-to-cost ratio on the market, powered by the same technology trusted by hundreds of customers worldwide.”

AMT PostPro SF2X. Photo via AMT.

Both new systems reinforce AMT’s drive to automate every stage of post-processing through its Digital Manufacturing System. The integrated platform links unpacking, cleaning, smoothing, and inspection into a controlled digital chain. By replacing manual tasks with automated modules, AMT improves throughput, process safety, and quality uniformity across production batches.

“As the inventors and market leaders in vapor smoothing, we’re expanding that leadership to complete the entire digital post-processing chain,” Crabtree said. “From desktop to fully automated production lines, AMT now delivers the most cost-effective and complete post-processing solution in the industry.”

AMT’s Global Growth and Industrial Focus

AMT operates across the US, UK, and Europe, combining chemistry, AI, and robotics to automate finishing for polymer 3D-printed parts. The company reports more than 50 million components finished for 700 customers in 40 countries.

In 2024, AMT expanded its manufacturing capacity and extended its Digital Manufacturing System framework to large-scale production environments. The model connects additive manufacturing hardware from different suppliers with automated post-processing modules, allowing manufacturers to establish continuous, factory-level production lines.

Live demonstrations will take place at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, where AMT will present both systems operating within a connected digital workflow (Hall 12.1, Booth E41).

