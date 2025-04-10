amsight Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Advance 3D Printing Optimization Platform

amsight, a German startup focused on data-driven process optimization, has completed a pre-seed funding round. The round includedA contributions from five investors: MBG Schleswig-Holstein and business angels Michael Wohlmuth, Alexander Flamboe, Andreas Berkau, and Michael Jonker. In addition to capital, the investors bring expertise spanning additive manufacturing, finance, and sales—providing value beyond funding.

The investment will support the expansion of amsight’s sales and product development teams, as well as efforts to scale its platform and enter new markets. A second closing is planned, with participation open to investors with relevant experience in industrial digitalization and AM technologies.

“This funding enables us to take the next big step,” said Dr.-Ing. Tim Wischeropp, Co-Founder and CEO of amsight. “Our mission is to bring data-driven transparency to additive manufacturing—streamlining processes, enhancing quality, and reducing material waste. We’re grateful for the strategic and financial backing of our investor group.”

amsight team with its investors: Alexander Flamboe, Peter Lindecke, Raoul Dittmann, Tim Wischeropp, Simon Schauß, Andreas Berkau, Jonas Hansen (MBG SH), Michael Wohlmuth, Michael Jonker. Photo via amsight.

Platform Overview

amsight is developing a software platform that applies statistical methods and artificial intelligence to analyze production data from industrial 3D printing. By consolidating information from across the entire process chain and combining it with domain-specific knowledge, the software helps users detect root causes of defects, refine print parameters, and minimize waste. Engineered specifically for additive manufacturing environments, the platform offers seamless integration with existing production systems. Key features include real-time monitoring, detailed analytics, and end-to-end process transparency.

Peter Lindecke (Co-Founder of amsight) testing the software. Photo via: amsight

Milestones and Recognition

Last year, amsight was named a winner in the Digital Innovation Startup Competition organized by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). The jury awarded amsight €7,000 and a coaching budget, recognizing its digital twin technology and its potential to improve cost-efficiency, quality, and resource use in additive manufacturing.

New Defect Detection Tools

3D printing software and services company Materialise offers its AI-powered Process Control software for metal 3D printing. This tool allows users to control the quality of parts by analyzing data collected during additive manufacturing. Through this process, problematic parts can be located before the post-processing and quality inspection stages, which can add 30% to 70% to the costs of a final part.

Phase3D and Sigma Additive Solutions supported Materialise in the development of this software. They combined their supplementary data to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the 3D printing process.

Elsewhere, Californian metal 3D printer manufacturer Velo3D’s Assure Quality Assurance and Control System monitors the 3D printing process on its laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) Sapphire 3D printers. The tool offers live detection of defects and generates control and build report summaries.

