AMSI Bangalore 2023: What’s the future of AM in India? EOS, NBIL, Lithoz and Wendt India demonstrate 3D printing applications

3D Printing Industry attended the AMSI International Conference on 3D Printing in Bangalore.

Previously, we looked at additive manufacturing aerospace applications in India and trends in the Indian 3D printing market. In this article, we asked Wendt India, Indo MIM, EOS, Next Big Innovation Labs (NBIL) for their perspective.

These firms unveiled their latest advancements in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, showcasing AM materials including ceramics and biomaterials, 3D printed components, 3D printers, and insights into their ongoing developments.

EOS showcases complex 3D printed components

Metal 3D printed dental implant. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

3D printer manufacturer EOS displayed complex metal and polymer 3D printed parts at the exhibition. Gingadey L. Sudhakar, the Polymer Application Lead for India said, the displayed parts included dental implant, combustion chamber, automotive brake, and 3D printed seatbelt finding their use in the dental, defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors. According to the company, more parts are being produced in its facility. “The materials employed in the creation of these components included aluminium, stainless steel, titanium, and Inconel. A combination of metal and polymer 3D printers was utilized in the production process,” said Sudhakar.

Polymer 3D printed part. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Next Big Innovation Labs talks about bioprinting

Next Big Innovations Labs’ (NBIL), Sriram Renganathan, Senior Sales Executive, shared insights into the company’s journey in bioprinting. He said, “With a modest start in 2016 and 20+ dedicated employees, NBIL embarked on a mission to advance bioprinting, committed to driving the future of regenerative medicine and innovation through the transformative capabilities of bioprinting.”

Sriram Renganathan (R) with Shadab Khan, Marketing Associate (L) showcasing Trivima Advanced bioprinter. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

In the past, NBIL lent its 3D bioprinters, dubbed Trivima Pro (latest), Trivima Advanced, and Trivima Basic to research institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and the Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine for crucial drug testing purposes. Additionally, NBIL has plans to develop 3D bioprinted organs.

Wendt India reveals its partnership with Lithoz

Ceramic 3D printed parts using in-house materials and Lithoz’s CeraFab Lab L30 3D printer. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Tamil-Nadu-based industrial manufacturing machinery company Wendt India also exhibited its 3D printed parts and technology used. Mr. Arjun Raj P, the Company Secretary, said these components find applications in both dental and aerospace sectors and have been created using in-house ceramics such as silicon nitride, fumed silica, bioglass, piezoceramics, and more. Notably, Wendt has partnered with Lithoz, employing its ceramic 3D printer, dubbed CeraFab Lab L30 to create these parts. While the displayed 3D printed parts served as demonstrations, identical components are currently in production at its facility.

Shree Rapid Technologies displays metal 3D printed parts

3D printed crankcase using aluminium. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT), a Mumbai-based 3D printing company showcased its expertise in metal 3D printing, achieved by leveraging 3D Systems‘ DMP Factory 350 metal 3D printer. These parts were created using materials including aluminum, maraging steel, stainless steel, copper, various grades of titanium, along with nickel, and cobalt chrome alloys from 3D Systems. Other displayed parts included turbine blisk and rocket nozzle with applications in the aerospace and defense sector. According to the company, more components are being manufactured.

Indo MIM exhibits 3D printed parts using Laser Powder Bed Fusion and Binder Jetting Technologies

Metal injection molding (MIM) bureau, Indo MIM spoke about its technology and 3D printed parts created using Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) and Binder Jetting (BJT) technologies. Palwinder Singh, the Country Manager of Sales & Marketing, said, “Indo MIM’s extensive portfolio includes metal injection molding along with ceramic injection molding, investment casting, and precision machining.”

Metal 3D printed parts using LPBF and BJT technologies. Photo By 3D Printing Industry.

The exhibited 3D printed components, designed primarily for prototyping purposes, were developed using materials, including maraging steel (18Ni300), Inconel 718, Inconel 625, SS 17-4PH, SS 316L, and Tool Steel – H13. Singh said that these components are presently in active production.

Featured image shows the entry gate for the AMSI exhibition. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.