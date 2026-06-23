AMPOWER and TAAG Partner to Link AM Market Intelligence with Industrial Production Expertise

AMPOWER and TAAG have partnered to address the disconnect between market intelligence and industrial production in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector.

AMPOWER, founded in Hamburg in 2017 by Dr. Maximilian Munsch, Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, and Dr. Eric Wycisk, advises clients on AM market strategy, technology studies, and operational adoption, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), investors, and policy bodies across Europe, North America, and Asia.

TAAG, founded by Daniel Johns, former CEO of 3T Additive Manufacturing, operates as an industrialization and investment platform for industrial AM across three divisions: TAAG Advisory, which works with leadership teams on commercial transformation; TAAG Invest, which co-invests in early-stage AM companies; and TAAG Xchange, a global executive roundtable program launching with the University of Bristol Business School in December 2026.

“The AM industry is not short of opinions, but it has been slightly shorter on people who have actually built, run, and scaled AM production companies in regulated environments,” said Johns.

Study on the AI impact and opportunities in AM. Image via Ampower.

What the Partnership Covers

The partnership targets three client groups. AM service providers and in-house production operations can draw on AMPOWER’s customer segmentation analysis and competitive benchmarking alongside TAAG’s commercialization methodology. Investors conducting due diligence on AM businesses gain access to market data and direct operational assessment of production scale and M&A readiness.

Industrial OEMs and tier-one manufacturers evaluating AM adoption receive both market context and transformation support for regulated production environments. Joint engagements will run without territorial restrictions, combining AMPOWER’s intelligence workstreams with TAAG’s structured production programs according to each client’s requirements.

“AMPOWER navigates the market and shows clients the position to take within it. [TAAG’s] strength is building the business to win within it — [making] the combination a natural one,” added Munsch.

From Market Insight to Industrial Execution

The AM industry has long operated with market intelligence and production expertise having developed largely in parallel, rather than as part of a unified offering. Companies seeking to scale AM operations have typically had to source strategic guidance and operational

The cost of that separation is becoming clearer. AMPOWER’s 2025 market report found that contract manufacturers with smaller client bases and steady production orders consistently outperform those focused on one-off and prototype work, precisely the kind of market segmentation data that should inform decisions about which production model to build, which customers to target, and where to invest capacity. The Wohlers Report 2026 reinforced the same point: end-use part production represented 39.8% of applications among surveyed users, but only 39% consistently reported positive results, a gap that points less to technical failure than to misalignment between production investment and market demand, and one that granular market intelligence is positioned to close.

Both reports point to the same structural issue, one that the AMPOWER-TAAG partnership is now directly structured to address.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows Ampower Report on Additive Manufacturing. Image via Ampower.