Amolen Launches New TPU Filaments

Amolen, a materials manufacturer known for its specialty 3D printing filaments, unveiled two new thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) products at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit: the Glow-in-the-Dark Series and the Transparent Series. Both filaments are part of Amolen’s expanding S-Series, first introduced in 2022.

The new Glow-in-the-Dark TPU material is formulated with a non-toxic compound that absorbs ultraviolet light from natural sunlight or artificial UV sources. After exposure, it emits visible light in dark conditions. According to Amolen, the material has undergone safety evaluations at its Asia-based R&D lab and is intended for functional and visual applications such as protective gear, sports accessories, wearable devices, phone cases, and toys. No phosphorescent additives beyond the UV-reactive formulation have been disclosed.

Alongside the luminescent variant, Amolen also introduced a Transparent TPU series featuring high optical clarity and abrasion resistance. This filament is designed for flexible components such as light diffusers, soft seals, protective casings, and lampshades. Product documentation cites enhanced durability and elasticity under repeated mechanical stress. Safety testing was also conducted at the company’s research facility.

Various translucent designs created using Amolen’s new Transparent TPU Series. Photo via Amolen.

Both filaments are produced using virgin raw materials that exclude recycled plastic. Amolen states that the materials meet REACH, RoHS, and EN71 safety and environmental standards, which are commonly used to validate consumer safety and chemical compliance in materials for European and global markets. The company’s production policy emphasizes consistency in material performance across batches.

Founded in 2017, Amolen develops high-performance 3D printing filaments for professional and creative users. The company’s catalog includes polylactic acid (PLA), polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and a range of specialty filaments that respond to light, temperature, or produce iridescent effects. Amolen’s S-Series has been emulated by other filament brands, with some adopting similar naming conventions, highlighting its role in shaping current trends in consumer filament design.

Both new TPU filaments are available for purchase through Amolen’s official online store. No third-party retail partnerships or distribution expansions have been announced in connection with the launch.

Amolen’s new Glow-in-the-Dark TPU filament emits visible light after UV exposure. Photo via Amolen.

Evolving 3D Printing Filament Strategies and Flexible Material Development

The filament segment of the 3D printing industry continues to experience significant change, highlighted by Airtech Advanced Materials Group‘s recent acquisition of the Kimya filament business from France’s Armor Group. This deal brings Kimya’s technical filaments, manufacturing infrastructure, and intellectual property under Airtech’s umbrella, integrating these resources with existing pellet and filament production at Airtech Europe in Luxembourg. Kimya’s previous focus on specialty thermoplastics, such as carbon-fiber-reinforced and railway-certified PEKK filaments, expanded the material options available to equipment manufacturers like Stratasys, Ultimaker, and AON3D. The integration aims to strengthen supply reliability and technical support for industrial customers seeking high-performance polymers for large-format additive manufacturing.

On the hardware and usability front, Bambu Lab’s latest beta firmware update for its X1 Series and X1 Carbon desktop 3D printers has sparked wide discussion across community forums. The update, which introduces a new interface and additional features, led to mixed user feedback. Some reported difficulty with nozzle settings, unexpected default changes, and inconsistent functionality in fan controls and file management. Others noted challenges in accessing or downgrading the beta release due to the staged rollout and lack of official documentation. In the absence of official documentation, users relied on forum posts to identify and resolve issues.

Close up of Kimya’s PEKK filament next to 3D printed PEKK object. Photo via 3DGence.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image showcase Amolen’s new Glow-in-the-Dark TPU filament emits visible light after UV exposure. Photo via Amolen.