AML3D Secures A$4.5 Million Order for Custom ARCEMY Systems

Australian company specializing in large-scale metal 3D printing AML3D Limited has received an order valued at approximately A$4.5 million for two custom ARCEMY systems from HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, the largest military shipbuilder in the U.S., specializing in ships, submarines, and defense technology. AML3D expects the custom NNS ARCEMY systems to be installed and operational in the second quarter of 2026.

“During my recent visit to our US operations it was clear AML3D had a huge opportunity to build on our success supporting the US Navy submarine program and expand into US Navy shipbuilding and munitions as part of US Government’s ‘Make Shipbuilding Great Again’ initiatives. These custom large capacity ARCEMY X systems are similar in scale to the ARCEMY X that we recently brought online for another US Defense shipbuilding prime contractor. It is pleasing to see demand for our technology across the US and other globally significant defense markets continuing to accelerate,” said AML3D CEO Sean Ebert.

ARCEMY 2600 Small Edition 3D printer. Photo via AML3D.

New Order and System Details

The NNS systems are based on AML3D’s large-scale ARCEMY X platform but include a 10,886 kg positioner to support heavy-capacity builds for various shipbuilding applications. These units represent AML3D’s second and third heavy-capacity ARCEMY systems and the company’s ninth and tenth systems overall, all intended to support the U.S. Navy Maritime Industrial Base.

HII is integrating AML3D’s additive manufacturing technology into its operations to reduce lead times and provide alternatives to conventional manufacturing. AML3D’s ARCEMY systems produce components that meet or exceed traditional manufacturing standards while reducing waste, lead times, and environmental impact.

Typical ARCEMY metal 3D printing system. Photo via AML3D.

Ebert also highlighted progress in non-defense sectors. “In parallel, we are making progress on our strategic goal to access additional non-defense sectors. Our US operations recently delivered a large capacity ARCEMY X to the Tennessee Valley Authority, the largest public utility in the USA. Having an established US manufacturing base means AML3D is advantaged when supporting US customers as the US Government’s tariff policy evolves. AML3D is also well positioned to leverage our US playbook to accelerate our entry into the UK and other European Defense markets and expand our defense and non-defense work in Australia.”

3D printing attracts defense funding

This order is part of broader additive manufacturing initiatives in the defense sector. In the United States, the Pentagon’s $1 trillion FY 2026 budget requests $3.3 billion across 16 projects that feature 3D printing. This includes $58.4 million for DARPA’s Additive Manufacturing of MicrosystEms (AMEE) and OSD’s Additive Manufacturing Innovation programs that focus explicitly on AM.

Alexander Steeb, Senior Operations Director at America Makes, believes that the U.S. Military is “doubling down on additive.” This is reflected in several recent announcements across the DOD.

For instance, composite 3D printing firm Continuous Composites (CCI), was awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar from the USAF. This collaboration seeks to advance the development of high-performance composite materials used in the company’s proprietary Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D) technology. The first phase focuses on establishing baseline material properties that validate the performance of components made using CF3D.

In other news, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research contract to Synergy Additive Manufacturing. Through the project, the U.S.-based high-power laser systems expert will advance Extremely High-Speed Laser Cladding (EHLA) to improve the performance of titanium cylinder bores used in helicopters.

