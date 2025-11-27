AML3D secures $1.7 million ARCEMY order from US defense supplier FasTech

AML3D Limited (ASX: AL3), an Australian developer of large-scale metal 3D printing systems, has received an order valued at approximately A$1.69 million for an ARCEMY X system from FasTech LLC, a US-based manufacturer supplying parts to the defense, aerospace, energy, and other high-demand sectors. The system will be supplied from AML3D’s U.S. Technology Centre in Stow, Ohio, and installed at FasTech’s facility near the U.S. Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia.

Installation and commissioning of the new platform are scheduled for the third quarter of the 2026 financial year. To expedite delivery, the firm will provide a 6,000-pound (2.7-tonne) positioner from its existing fleet of operational systems in Ohio. A replacement unit will subsequently be installed at the Stow facility to maintain local manufacturing capacity. The purchase forms part of the Australian manufacturer’s broader US expansion strategy, combining system sales and contract production to support defense programs and diversification into utilities, aerospace, marine, and oil and gas sectors.

AML3D CEO Sean Ebert said the sale reflects the company’s continued integration into the US manufacturing ecosystem. “The FasTech ARCEMY X sale builds on AML3D’s success in supporting the US Defense sector and demonstrates relevance to the broader US industrial manufacturing. ARCEMY technology delivers large-scale industrial parts faster, using less energy, creating less waste and to a higher standard than traditional manufacturing process,” he stated.

ARCEMY X system. Photo via AML3D.

Ebert added that demand for the systems and their high-speed component manufacturing capability continues to grow across the United States. The FasTech installation will mark the ninth machine operating in the country, expanding the network of US-based third-party manufacturers equipped with the company’s wire-fed additive manufacturing process.

Founded in 2014 and publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, AML3D Limited develops Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) — a process that integrates robotic automation, advanced welding science, and proprietary software to produce large-scale metal parts. The company’s ARCEMY systems offer on-demand, point-of-need manufacturing designed to reduce material waste and improve production efficiency compared to conventional casting, forging, and billet machining. In addition to hardware, AML3D provides design engineering services, software licensing, consumables, and technical support.

FasTech LLC, located in Virginia, manufactures and supplies precision components for defense, aerospace, energy, and industrial markets. Its location positions the company to support US government and commercial programs adopting advanced manufacturing processes.

FasTech’s manufacturing facility near the U.S. Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia. Photo via FasTech.

Expanding metal additive manufacturing in the US

The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI), a nonprofit accelerator in Ohio, recently purchased an XJet Carmel 1400M metal 3D printer to expand its additive manufacturing capabilities. The system, which employs NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) technology, will be installed at Humtown Products in Columbiana, Ohio. The acquisition extends YBI’s partnership with XJet and Humtown, adding metal production to its existing ceramic 3D printing services. The new system will serve aerospace, defense, medical, and electronics customers and complements YBI’s role as a member of America Makes, the US public–private partnership focused on advancing additive manufacturing.

At the same time, the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) installed a Nikon SLM500 metal additive manufacturing system as part of its MoExcels workforce training initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. The installation supports mechanical and materials engineering programs, providing students and researchers access to industrial-scale 3D printing for alloy development, process optimization, and component qualification. The system’s four 700 W lasers and 500 × 280 × 365 mm build volume enable high-throughput part production using aluminum and titanium alloys common in aerospace and automotive applications.

XJet Carmel 1400M System for 17-4PH. Photo via XJet.

