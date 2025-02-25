AML3D reports strong financial performance in H1 FY25 amid U.S. expansion

Australian large-format 3D printer manufacturer AML3D Limited (ASX: AL3) has unveiled a strong financial performance for the half-year ended 31 December 2024 (H1 FY25).

According to the company’s Appendix 4D interim financial report, AML3D’s targeted push into the U.S. market and sustained investment in advanced manufacturing technologies have been pivotal in driving these results. Moreover, AML3D’s revenue growth underscores the success of its international expansion strategy.

Revenue from ordinary activities reached AUD $4.63 million, a significant 206% jump from AUD $1.51 million in the same period last year. While the company posted a net loss of AUD $3.02 million, this reflects a 12% improvement compared to the AUD $3.42 million loss recorded in the prior corresponding period.

The company attributed the reduced net loss to operational efficiencies and a higher proportion of revenue from U.S. clients, which accounted for 80% of its earnings in the reporting period. Gross profit margins also showed improvement, standing at 73%, aided in part by a favorable U.S. dollar exchange rate and a strategic focus on higher-margin product sales.

AML3D’s WAM technology being used to build a large-format pipe spool last year. Photo via AML3D.

Scaling through defense and industrial contracts

At the heart of this growth is AML3D’s strategic pivot toward supplying its proprietary ARCEMY 3D printing systems. Roughly 80% of first-half sales came from U.S.-based customers, highlighting the success of the company’s transatlantic ambitions.

During the half-year, AML3D opened its U.S. Technology Centre to meet growing local demand, a move that’s already paying dividends with plans for further expansion underway. The company also landed a $2.27 million contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to support critical power generation repairs, further solidifying its presence in the utilities sector.

Throughout the period, defense remained a core focus for AML3D. The company strengthened its partnership with BlueForge Alliance through a Manufacturing License Agreement aimed at supporting the U.S. Navy’s submarine program. Deliveries of ARCEMY systems to key U.S. Navy suppliers, including Laser Welding Solutions and Cogitic Corporation, have positioned AML3D as an integral part in solving the defense supply chain issues within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Typical ARCEMY metal 3D printing system. Photo via AML3D.

To fuel this growth trajectory, AML3D completed a $30 million institutional placement in December 2024. The fresh capital is earmarked for scaling U.S. operations, establishing a European Technology Centre targeting the UK Defense market, and enhancing research and development (R&D) initiatives.

Beyond defense, the company is eyeing opportunities in high-growth sectors like aerospace, marine, utilities, and transport, reflecting a broader diversification strategy.

Ending the half-year with a robust cash balance of $32.1 million, AML3D finds itself in a solid financial position. Though operating expenses climbed in line with global expansion efforts, the company views these investments as essential steps toward long-term market leadership.

Looking ahead, AML3D remains optimistic about its trajectory, backed by a growing international manufacturing network and a robust pipeline of global clients. As operations scale across the U.S. and Europe, the company is also exploring untapped opportunities in Australia and other key regions.

With a $40+ million sales pipeline spanning the U.S., Australia, and the UK, AML3D is actively expanding into non-defense sectors, setting the stage for another record year of revenue growth in FY25.

