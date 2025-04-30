AML3D Reports Quarter Growth and Expands U.S. and European Operations

AML3D Limited, a company specializing in Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) and 3D metal printing solutions, has released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2025 (Q3FY25). The company reported break-even operating cash flow during the quarter, driven by A$2.5 million in customer receipts, supported by growth in the US market.

As of 31 March 2025, the company’s cash reserves stood at A$31.4 million, positioning AML3D to pursue its next phase of growth, which includes a A$12 million plan to scale up US production and a A$5 million investment to enter the European market.

ARCEMY 2600 Small Edition 3D printer. Photo via AML3D.

U.S. Market Expansion

AML3D’s expansion in the US is positioned to meet rising demand, especially from the US Department of Defense and other industries. With the addition of a second ARCEMY large-scale Wire Additive Manufacturing system and the establishment of a manufacturing and technology hub in Ohio, the company is strengthening its presence in the US market.

This growth is further supported by a US$951 million award from the Department of Defense to Blue Forge Alliance (BFA) in early 2025, aimed at advancing manufacturing technologies for the US Navy‘s submarine industrial base. The company is providing ARCEMY systems to support the Navy’s submarine base, including the largest custom ARCEMY system ever installed at the Navy’s Daneville Centre of Excellence for Additive Manufacturing, managed by AUSTAL USA.

During a 14-day tour across 10 US sites in the March 2025 quarter, CEO Sean Ebert met with US Senators, defense and industry partners. AML3D’s success with ARCEMY technology in the US Navy’s submarine industrial base positions the company to explore further additive manufacturing contracts across the US Navy marine industrial base.

In addition to defense, AML3D is expanding into non-defense sectors such as utilities, aerospace, marine, and oil & gas. The company is fulfilling in A$2.27 million ARCEMY X order for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the largest US public utility, to support its power generation repair capabilities, with final commissioning set for the first half of 2026. AML3D has also delivered non-defense test components for Boeing and Chevron and holds a Manufacturing License Agreement with Boeing Defence and Space. The company’s AS9100D certification for aviation, space, and defense manufacturing was reaffirmed during a surveillance audit completed in March 2025.

A large 3D printed shipbuilding component. Photo via AML3D.

European, Australian Expansion

AML3D is also focusing on expanding into the European market, initially targeting the UK defence sector. The company has signed a material feasibility contract with a tier-one UK defence contractor, marking the beginning of its efforts in the region. AML3D plans to replicate its successful US strategy by appointing a distributor and focusing on defence, with plans to explore additional opportunities in industries such as aerospace, marine, and oil and gas across Europe.

In Australia, AML3D continues to support the defence sector by providing marine and aerospace test parts for the Defence Science and Technology Group. The company is also working on prototype components for BAE Systems Maritime Australia’s Hunter Class frigate program. These activities are expected to contribute to the company’s growth within the Australian defence sector, while AML3D is also exploring potential non-defence opportunities.

One of the hunter class frigates. Photo via AML3D.

Research and Development Investment

AML3D is focused on advancing its technology through research and development investments. During the quarter, the company allocated half of its A$700,000 property, plant, and equipment investment to the ARCEMY Increased Deposition Rate (AIDR) project and the construction of a prototype AIDR system, which aims to increase the speed of component production. The South Australian Government has provided A$186,000 as part of the A$2.24 million funding agreement for this AIDR project.

Financial Update and Outlook

AML3D reported A$2.5 million in customer receipts for the March 2025 quarter, a 37% increase compared to the same period last year, including A$1 million in overdue payments from the previous quarter. The company’s strong cash position of A$31.4 million provides a solid foundation for continued investment in its US and European expansion efforts.

Looking ahead, AML3D is focused on furthering its work in the US defence sector and exploring new opportunities across both defence and non-defence markets.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image one of the hunter class frigates. Photo via AML3D.