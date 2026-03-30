AML3D Narrows Focus on US Defense as H1’26 Revenue Falls 30%

Australian 3D printer manufacturer AML3D (ASX: AL3) has reported its first-half 2026 (H1’26) financial results for the half-year ended December 31st 2025.

Revenue came in at AU$3.2 million, down 30.4% Y/Y from AU$4.6 million in the prior corresponding period. Management says the drop was largely a timing issue. Project timeline extensions have pushed a significant portion of expected revenue into the back half of the financial year rather than reflecting any deterioration in demand.

Net loss after tax grew to -AU$5.0 million from -AU$3.3 million, while gross profit fell to AU$1.8 million, down 47.1% Y/Y from AU$3.4 million in H1’25, squeezed by both the softer top line and a rise in cost of goods sold amounting to AU$0.2 million from the previous year.

What gives management confidence is what is sitting in the order book. The company secured approximately AU$16.5 million in orders during H1’26, rolling from the prior financial year and building through the period. Customer receipts were actually stronger at AU$4.74 million compared to AU$3.24 million in the prior period, with more than AU$2 million in deposits already banked on projects due for delivery in the second half.

ARCEMY X system. Photo via AML3D.

Defense Relationships Drive Commercial Momentum

The headline commercial news came from the United States, where the Australian manufacturer’s relationships with the defense industrial base continued to deepen.

AML3D secured an order worth approximately AU$4.5 million for two custom ARCEMY systems for Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and the largest military shipbuilder in the United States. Based on AML3D’s large-scale ARCEMY X platform and fitted with a heavy-capacity positioner, the systems are intended to support a range of shipbuilding applications at NNS.

A separate AU$1.69 million order came from Virginia-based manufacturer Fastech Engineering supplying the US defense, aerospace and energy sectors, which will use the ARCEMY X system to produce large-scale industrial components from its facility near the US Navy Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (AM CoE).

Austal USA added a further AU$1.2 million portable ARCEMY Small Edition system for the Navy’s AM CoE on the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) campus in Danville, Virginia, where it will support technology development and small part manufacturing alongside AML3D’s large-format ARCEMY X-Edition 6700, operational at the site since April 2024.

Mounted in a 20-foot shipping container, the system is designed to serve as a precursor to a fully deployable, point-of-need manufacturing capability for the US military.

Taken together, US-based customers accounted for 87% of first-half revenues.

Underpinning all of it is a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the US Navy, issued during the period, forecasting demand for up to 100 ARCEMY systems and 1,600 additively manufactured components annually by 2030. The Navy identified the Australian manufacturer’s technology as central to its Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) expansion plans, a signal of strategic alignment that extends well beyond any individual order.

On the technology side, AML3D is advancing its ARCEMY Increase Deposition Rates project, an R&D program aimed at lifting production speed and broadening the range of applications for its WAAM process across defense and industrial markets. The South Australian Government is backing it as part of a AU$2.24 million co-funding agreement.

Interior side of AML3D ARCEMY industrial metal 3D printer. Image via AML3D.

Strong Order Book Underpins Growth Plans

Looking ahead, AML3D enters the second half with orders in hand exceeding any previous full year result, with new contracts being pursued across US Utilities and UK Defense markets alongside its established US Navy work.

The company has outlined plans to more than double its US operational capacity to meet growing demand from the Navy’s MIB, while also positioning itself to support AUKUS manufacturing opportunities in Australia.

The combination of Technology Centres in Australia, the US and the planned European Technology Centre, supported by new distribution agreements in Scotland and Germany, is intended to create an international manufacturing network capable of meeting demand across major global defense and industrial markets.

The board said it is confident that AML3D’s exposure to high demand and high growth markets will deliver significant shareholder value over time.

Of particular note, the balance sheet provides AML3D with room to execute. Cash and short-term deposits stood at approximately AU$29.2 million at period end, the remnant of a AU$30 million capital raise completed in late 2024, with the majority of those funds still to be deployed.

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Featured image shows grand opening of AML3D USA Inc. in Stow, Ohio. Photo via AML3D.